Temporary car park on Old Bayview Hotel site in Courtown to be ready in three weeks

Work to transform the former site of the Bayview Hotel in Courtown into a temporary public car park has commenced, with the project set to be completed in three weeks.

The derelict Bayview Hotel was demolished in 2020 after being branded ‘an eyesore’ by local Councillors and residents like. Recent moves to turn the empty site into a temporary public car park are aimed at tidying up the village centre and providing much-needed car parking facilities in the area, said Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Tom Enright.

"The Council, with the permission of the landowner, is putting in a temporary car park for the next couple of years. There is no planning permission on the site and, while the owner has proposals, he doesn’t have planning permission and any planning permission is going to take quite some time. The Council has taken enforcement action against him to remove the derelict hotel and to clean up the site, so he has demolished the hotel,” he explained. “There is a need for more car parking in the village in the centre. We have come to an arrangement with him where we have taken use of the site for the next two to two years and put in a public car park in there to relieve parking in the area.”

It is expected that the temporary car park will be ready for use in the next two to three weeks.

"We wanted to tidy up the site. We wanted to take out the hoarding there that is blocking the footpath and make the car park available for the public,” added Enright. “It’s good to see that the old eyesore hotel is finally gone and even though this is a temporary arrangement, it will tidy up the village centre.”