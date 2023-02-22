Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy has been earmarked for major redevelopment

Artists impression of how Templeshannon can be linked with the town centre.

Templeshannon has been identified as an area of huge potential.

THE Templeshannon area of Enniscorthy has been described as ‘an important functional centre and significant element of the structure and character of Enniscorthy’.

That was the description given to the area in a comprehensive plan presented to the members of Enniscorthy Municipal District at a recent meeting.

The plan, which was compiled by Wexford County Council following consultation processes with stakeholders in the town, outlined key areas that could be developed to maximise their overall potential and the Templeshannon area is marked out as an area with great potential.

Under the banner Urban Regeneration and Framework, a specific package relating to the Templeshannon area was outlined to the members.

The Templeshannon Hub and Link package is designed to counter the decline of the heart of Templeshannon and its disconnection with the town centre.

In compiling the strategy Wexford County Council said the package ‘aims to be a catalyst in the restoration of vitality and vibrancy through redevelopment, refurbishment and a radical improvement of public spaces. This decisive intervention will complement the existing mixed-use nature of Templeshannon’.

The strategy is aimed at rapidly improving the walking and cycling connections between that area of Enniscorthy and the town centre.

The plan compiled by the local authority also said reconnection of Templeshannon and the town centre would be mutually beneficial to both areas. The plan states that Templeshannon will be ‘plugged back into the social and business life of the town centre’ while the town centre will benefit from a direct connect with the urban heritage of Templeshannon.

According to the plan regeneration of the area would also provide a stepping stone link to the wider landscape and in particularly Vinegar Hill.

Significantly, the strategy also outlined the need for the protection of ‘the fine urban grain of frontage buildings’ to Templeshannon which provide ‘the essential urban setting’. It also recommended the preparation of a block masterplan for the area that would be underpinned by a detailed heritage, building and archeological study.

With regard to refurbishment of buildings in the area the strategy outlined the need for stabilisation of important corner buildings and urban fabric at ‘the four corners of Templeshannon and the Shannon’, while also outlining the need to preparation of critical reuse strategies and refurbishment proposals.

It also recommended the setting up of a vancacy task force with support from the professional services of the local authority and an update on the building vacancy survey to establish the impact of the pandemic on vancacy in Templeshannon.

The strategy also outlined the need to address pedestrian and cyclist safety in the area, in particular between St Senan’s Church, the graveyard and Shannon Quay.

With regard to refurbishment measures the strategy recommended identifying an pilot ‘Living Over the Shop’ (LOTS) project and investigation of further supports with regard to shopfront and facade repairs and refurbishment.

Some of the figures contained in the strategy with regard to the overall town make for grim reading with unemployment estimated to be in the region of 20 per cent, which is significantly higher than the national average of 4.5 per cent.

When the report was compiled figures were used from the last available census statistics which showed a 32.2 per cent rate of unemployment for the Enniscorthy Urban Electoral Division.

The report also stated that the river frontages on both sides of the Slaney play an important role in ‘unifying’ the town centre and Templeshannon.

There are five regeneration strategies outlined in relation to the overall town centre which are aimed at making it a ‘thriving, living, loved, connected and adabtable’ town centre.

The plan also revealed that public consultation and stakeholder engagement in Enniscorthy highlighted a perception that the town is underperforming as a commercial and civic centre when compared to other towns in the county such as Gorey and Wexford town. It also stated that existing, poor, pedestrian connectivity within the town doesn’t assist in ‘addressing leakage of spend and investment’ to both the edge of the town and other areas.

Retail and ground floor vacancy were identified as key issues along with a declining quality in the public realm.

A key recommendation in the overall strategy outlined in the plan is the regeneration of Templeshannon along with the recommended broadening of the town centre retail offering as well as a shopfront improvement scheme, improvements to the public realm, reduced wirescape, better pedestrian accessibility, and support for tourism.

The strategy also noted there is a relatively small and disjointed evening and nighttime economy (ENTE) in the town centre and as such is an important area to be developed in the town.

Templeshannon was also reported to have high levels of vacancy and underutilisation and as such is in need of ‘urgent regeneration’.

One of the potential opportunities outlined in the strategy is the possible provision of a visitor centre for Vinegar Hill in a vacant building in Templeshannon.

Significantly, a survey carried out in compiling the strategy revealed that the town centre in Enniscorthy could accommodate the full requirement for the delivery of 30 per cent of new homes within the built-up area of Enniscorthy by 2040, through reuse and reactivation of existing stock and redevelopment.

The strategy indicates that would be an important component in with regard to the overall requirement of achieving ‘compact, sustainable growth in Enniscorthy’.

It also stated that networking local tourist attractions including Vinegar Hill, the 1798 National Rebellion Centre and Enniscorthy Castle should be looked at while a Pugin Quarter could be developed with a focus on St Aidan’s Cathedral.

Templeshannon was also identified as acute in terms of its isolation from the rest of the town and as a result traffic dominance was identified as a major cause of the perceived disconnection between that area and the town centre on the other side of the Slaney, particularly for pedestrians and cyclists.

The strategy also made reference to the Sustainability Policy Action Plan (2022-2025) which contains goals and related actions including expanding availability of sustainable mobility in regional and rural areas and the plan recognised the need to develop ‘a robus cycle network in every town’.

The Southern Regional Assembly (RSES) also promotes the concept of a ‘10-minute city and town’ and has progressed a framework for that concept.

It has commissioned a study to look at potential implementation of the concept in Carlow, Ennis and Tralee, however, the strategy for Enniscorthy suggested that the model might also be appropriate for there too.

To increase connectivity and enhancing the connect between Templeshannon and the town centre the strategy stated that a pedestrian bridge over the Slaney between Templeshannon and west side of the river could be looked at.

