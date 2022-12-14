Tempers flare over supports for Wexford tornado victims – ‘There are people with no roofs on their houses two weeks to Christmas’

INDEPENDENT councillor Pat Barden has branded it “absolutely disgraceful” that those devastated by a mini-tornado which ripped through south Wexford five weeks ago have received little or no support.

Speaking at the December meeting of Wexford County Council, Cllr Barden said that his ally Verona Murphy (who was present at the back of the room) was the only TD who seemed to be pushing the issue.

He called for Wexford County Council to appoint an assessor to carry out an assessment of the damage caused by the freak weather event to provide the government with an idea of “what kind of sums are needed”.

Cathaoirleach George Lawlor revealed that he had already sought to employ the services of a structural engineer using his own discretionary funds to do just that.

However, he said that when the engineer made a request for further details from those impacted, “there was a very poor response”.

"I don't believe that for a second George,” Cllr Barden shot back. “This is bullshit. If this happened anywhere else, there'd be war. If it happened in Wexford town there’d be war. Is Wexford County Council going to do anything no?”

“Are you calling me a liar?” Cllr Lawlor shot back. “There's no point attacking me. I made discretionary funds available to try and do something here. I haven't received the information required to get the assessment done. You can be the superhero and grandstand here all you want, but I’ve done something practical. We can talk all day.

"The reality is that this is far beyond what the council can offer. It's into millions of euro of damage. It's a national issue and it must be solved by cabinet, not by Wexford County Council.”

Chief Executive of Wexford County Council Tom Enright confirmed this saying “we are not involved directly. We helped with the clean-up and made skips available etc, but the discussion will take place at government level in relation to supports and I understand that there are meetings happening on this.”

Cllr Jim Codd once again stressed the urgency of the situation.

"This is not finger-pointing or anything,” he said, perhaps seeking to calm the discussion. “But there are farmers whose roofs have blown away. Not all of them have insurance and the fact that some farmers are left with no roofs in this weather...this is a pressing issue. People are being left in Limbo and their lives are being put on hold. Maybe our Dáil deputies need to get their act together and stress how important this is.”

Speaking on his recent visit to Wexford, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien stressed “we won't let these people down”. However, with Christmas around the corner, the anxiety caused by this freak weather event shows no signs of abating any time soon.