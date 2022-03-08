Teen arrested following seizure of €1,500 worth of cannabis

GARDAI have warned teenagers and their parents to watch out for the signs of drug dealing after a teenage boy was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of €1,500 worth of cannabis.

He was arrested at his home outside Gorey on Saturday, February 26, and detained at the garda station.

He was later released and a file is being compiled and forwarded to the National Juvenile unit.

Sergeant Stephen Ennis said that this was a considerable amount of suspected cannabis and comes as a warning to young people not to get involved in being in possession of drugs or selling or supplying.

"Our message to young people is to avoid the world of drugs, because we will catch up with those involved. It comes as a warning for parents as well and they should actively examine their children’s needs and look out for sign or symptoms or drug use or dealing.

"These might include mood changes, kids having extra cash or access to money that they shouldn’t have. It may also include broken cigarette shavings and unusual phone use, possible at odd hours of the day or night”.

More advice for parents and children is available on www.justice.ie or www.garda.ie.