A male in his late teens was arrested last week in relation to 12 crimes (theft from cars and attempted theft) which occurred in the Grange Road area of New Ross on August 7 in the early hours of the morning.

He was detained at New Ross Garda Station and has been charged with all 12 crimes and two separate crimes in the Ballinaboola area.

‘He appeared at an emergency sitting of Wexford District Court last Wednesday the 11th of August and was remanded in

custody,’ a Garda spokesperson said.