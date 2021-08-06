Team Tommy comes together for Crumlin

Team Tommy was in full force last month as it raised almost €10,000 for the Children’s Heart Centre in Crumlin in just 11 days. Tommy Kinsella was born with a congenital heart defect and had a complex atrioventricular septal defect repaired under open heart surgery at the age of 11 months. He has since gone on to have numerous procedures including trips to the Cath lab as well as a second open heart surgery and is now fully reliant on a pacemaker since the age of 7.

In an effort to thank all those in Crumlin for their work, Tommy’s mam Noirín has been raising funds for the Heart Centre for the past eight years through her charity Wexford Friends of Crumlin Hospital. And the centrepiece of this year’s fundraising was a live-streamed fashion show from Noirin’s shop, the Clothesline Boutique. Six models sashayed down the walkway, Gemma Murphy, Tara Northcott, Catherine Conroy, Kyra Murphy, Katie O’Brien and of course young Tommy himself, and with almost €10,000 raised Noirín wished to thank all those who had donated, including local businesses who had provided spot prizes.

Confirming that Tommy is currently in ‘really good health’ Noirín said she would present the cheque to the Heart Centre later this month.



