Despite the news that maternity services had resumed at the fire-damaged Wexford General hospital and a first happy, healthy baby had been born there since a blaze ripped through the building on Wednesday evening, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar sought to limit expectations somewhat as he saw for himself the “extensive” damage on Friday evening.

Having been briefed by hospital management and visited some of the worst affected parts of the hospital building, he warned that a full re-opening was still some way off.

"It’s going to be weeks to months before the hospital is back up and running fully. That is the objective and I've given everyone here the assurance that the government will do everything humanly possible to support the efforts to get this hospital up and running.

"But with the best will in the world, that’s likely to be weeks to months at this stage.”

However, on the positive end of things, the Taoiseach was delighted to note that maternity services were operational again and that outpatients appointments would resume on Monday morning.

Still though, there are major concerns across Wexford and the south east region as a whole that in the case of emergencies like heart-attacks, patients will have much further to travel to an Emergency Department (ED) and will face delays that could prove fatal.

"I’ve met with the ambulance staff here too,” Mr Vardkar said. “There are existing ambulance protocols. Trauma and orthopaedics go to Waterford. Heart attacks like STEMIs go to St James’, but most patients in emergencies would have come here by ambulance. Unfortunately that’s not possible at the moment. They will be going to Kilkenny, to Waterford and to St Vincent’s.

"Work is being done on re-opening the emergency department on a phased basis, perhaps for minor injuries initially, but it’s too early to make any judgement call on that yet.”

Fire service crew attending to Wednesday's fire at Wexford General Hospital.

Fire service crew attending to Wednesday's fire at Wexford General Hospital.

Hospital Manager Linda O’Leary said that her team would begin assessing the options in terms of a phased re-opening of the ED “when we are assured by the technical experts that it is safe to do so.”

Ms O’Leary added that there was no timeline for the release of the technical assessment of the damage to insurers and HSE Estates, but that assessors are still working in the area of the fire outbreak.

"One thing that did hit me going into some of the wards is that it had that Mary Celeste feeling where people had left their belongings behind because they had to evacuate so quickly, but efforts are now being made to ensure that everyone gets their belongings back and they’re being sent either to their homes or to whichever hospital they’ve been transferred to.”

This latest major setback for Wexford General is one that the hospital can ill-afford. Just a few short weeks ago, the Emergency Department was seeing “unprecedented” numbers of patients, with ambulances queued at the back door of the hospital and patients left languishing on trolleys as there simply wasn’t the beds to put them into.

Wexford Fire Service personnel at work on the destroyed plant room of Wexford General Hospital.

Wexford Fire Service personnel at work on the destroyed plant room of Wexford General Hospital.

Preliminary design works had begun on a new 96 bed ward block extension and An Taoiseach said that the government is committed to expanding Wexford General Hospital

"There’s been a lot of investment in this hospital in recent years. A new maternity wing, a new emergency department and Wexford is a growing county with a population heading for 200,000 in the next decade. It needs a bigger hospital and we’re committed to doing that.

"Obviously the first priority now is to get services back up and running, but it is the intention of government to support the further expansion of the hospital. It has to go through planning, it has to be constructed, but it’s very much part of our plans.”

The fire at Wexford General Hospital.

The fire at Wexford General Hospital.

However, whether the progression of the new 96 bed block will coincide with the required reconstruction of the fire-damaged areas of the building will remain to be seen.

"I can't say that,” Mr Varadkar said. “That’s something we have to work out over the coming days. To get services up and running as quickly as possible, we may have to look at bringing modular accommodation in here sooner rather than later. That may or may not affect construction plans, it’s just too soon to say. But priority one is to get all services up and running as soon as possible and then the longer term plan is to ensure we expand capacity at this hospital which is needed because it’s a growing population.”

Firefighters at work at Wexford General Hospital yesterday. Photo: Mary Browne

Firefighters at work at Wexford General Hospital yesterday. Photo: Mary Browne

In the meantime, having met with hospital and ambulance staff who had participated in what was “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service on Wednesday night into Thursday, An Taoiseach was fulsome in his praise of the response.

"I’d like to pay tribute to all of the staff here in Wexford and further afield who sprung into action when the fire started,” he said. “Every hospital has an evacuation plan, but you never think that you’re going to have to use it. It was used here and it did work very well with nobody injured and no loss of life. We were blessed in that regard, but it would’ve have happened without all the staff.”