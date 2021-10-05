Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Taoiseach says he hopes to see imminent progress on a number of Wexford issues

Upon visiting Wexford on Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin took some quick-fire questions from Pádraig Byrne in relation to issues of pressing importance for the Model County.

An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Taoiseach Micheál Martin being welcomed to Rosslare Europort, by management and local councillors and Oireachtas members on Friday afternoon. Expand
1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Gerard Gleason station controller. Photo; Mary Browne Expand
Free to Use 1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Brown Expand

Close

An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne

An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne

Taoiseach Micheál Martin being welcomed to Rosslare Europort, by management and local councillors and Oireachtas members on Friday afternoon.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin being welcomed to Rosslare Europort, by management and local councillors and Oireachtas members on Friday afternoon.

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. Photo; Mary Browne

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. Photo; Mary Browne

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Gerard Gleason station controller. Photo; Mary Browne

1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Gerard Gleason station controller. Photo; Mary Browne

Free to Use 1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Brown

Free to Use 1/10/2021 An Taoiseach visits Roslare Europort. An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Brown

/

An Taoiseach Michael Martin photographed with Jim Meade CEO Iarnród Éireann and Glenn Carr General Manager Rosalre Europort today. Photo; Mary Browne

wexfordpeople

Padraig Byrne

THERE’S a certain circus that surrounds visits of An Taoiseach to rural constituencies. Flashing cameras, politicians jostling for position at the Taoiseach’s side, itineraries that must be followed with military prceision. Such was the case when the black Lexus of Micheál Martin pulled up at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

The Fianna Fáil leader was greeted not only with the trademark Wexford sunshine, but by all of the county’s Oireachtas members, with the notable, but perhaps unsurprising, exception of Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen. Local councillors were also present and chaos ensued as photos were taken and quick fire conversations held before Mr Martin made his way inside the terminal building, accompanied by party-colleague Minister James Browne, for a briefing with General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr and his team.

No doubt the Taosieach arrived well briefed on the port in particular. He will have been well-aware of the explosion in freight numbers passing through Rosslare to mainland Europe since Brexit came into frame and will have been well briefed on the lie of the land by Minister Browne and Senator Malcolm Byrne. He will also have been aware of a level of discontent around Rosslare now seemingly playing catch-up after years of neglect, and the pressing need for significant investment there if it’s to fulfil it’s potential as the “gateway to mainland Europe”.

Most Watched

Privacy