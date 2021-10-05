Taoiseach says he hopes to see imminent progress on a number of Wexford issues

THERE’S a certain circus that surrounds visits of An Taoiseach to rural constituencies. Flashing cameras, politicians jostling for position at the Taoiseach’s side, itineraries that must be followed with military prceision. Such was the case when the black Lexus of Micheál Martin pulled up at Rosslare Europort on Friday.

The Fianna Fáil leader was greeted not only with the trademark Wexford sunshine, but by all of the county’s Oireachtas members, with the notable, but perhaps unsurprising, exception of Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen. Local councillors were also present and chaos ensued as photos were taken and quick fire conversations held before Mr Martin made his way inside the terminal building, accompanied by party-colleague Minister James Browne, for a briefing with General Manager of Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr and his team.

No doubt the Taosieach arrived well briefed on the port in particular. He will have been well-aware of the explosion in freight numbers passing through Rosslare to mainland Europe since Brexit came into frame and will have been well briefed on the lie of the land by Minister Browne and Senator Malcolm Byrne. He will also have been aware of a level of discontent around Rosslare now seemingly playing catch-up after years of neglect, and the pressing need for significant investment there if it’s to fulfil it’s potential as the “gateway to mainland Europe”.

After the briefing the Taoiseach visited the rapidly constructed Customs Post at Kilrane and met the staff there, including hero detector dog Flynn, before taking questions from the assembled media and moving on for lunch in Rosslare Strand and a visit to see some of the wonderful work being undertaken at the Community Centre there.

While every minute is accounted for, it should be noted that Mr Martin did make time to speak to the local Wexford media about local issues. While it may seem a common courtesy, it’s something which his predecessor Leo Varadkar failed to do on his last visit to the Model County. Here’s what Mr Martin had to say.

On Wexford and Covid-19

It would have been remiss of the Taoiseach not to acknowledge the unprecedented situation from which we are emerging. He brought his thanks to the people of Wexford for how they handled the pandemic and the rate at which they’re turning out to be vaccinated - over 97% of adults in the county now having had both shots.

"I’d like to thank the people of Wexford for their outstanding work in adhering to regulations and restrictions, which were very difficult, and then working with all of us to ensure that we emerge from the pandemic in a safe and effective way. We’re now opening up, returning our economy and society and it’s going well. Over the last year, we’ve progressively and gradually opened up as we vaccinated. I’d like to thank people for turning up and getting vaccinated in such huge numbers. They’re the highest numbers in Europe and indeed the world at around 92% nationally. It’s an extraordinary achievement. People went with the science. We also remember those who lost their lives and acknowledge the suffering and grief that many families in Wexford have gone through during the pandemic.”

Rosslare Europort

Given Rosslare’s new found major significance in the wake of Brexit, it was a priority for Mr Martin to visit the port for himself and see the work being done there. It was noted in some quarters that he had arrived without any major announcement for the port, funding or otherwise, but he rather said he was there to listen to the ambitious plans for the port, including a future in offshore wind energy. He also acknowledged that, in some ways, Brexit had turned out to be a positive for the Wexford port.

“It’s an ill wind that blows some good and Brexit has led to a mini-boom in Rosslare and an extraordinary increase in traffic to the continent through here,” he said. “It has captured 50% of the EU – Ireland traffic in and I think that will continue to grow. We’ve 140 additional state staff from Revenue to Agriculture and HSE to deal with customs and various issues and that will continue in my view.

"The next major opportunity is in offshore renewables and Rosslare Port as a base for facilitating those offshore wind developments.

"There is already a plan here for a €42m investment over the next five years which has been submitted by the port authority and which will be supported. Already there’s been substantial investment in Rosslare Port, the Customs facility here in Kilrane in particular.”

Potential for Christmas shortages

Stood next to trucks at the Kilrane Customs Post was probably an apt location for An Taoiseach to answer questions on the potential for supply issues causing disruptions and threatening to derail Christmas. Driver shortages etc have resulted in images being beamed into our homes of chaos and queues at petrol stations up and down the UK. However, Mr Martin says he is confident that we won't see similar in Ireland and that the government’s preparedness in places like Rosslare will prevent these scenes.

"I haven’t picked up on any supply chain issues based on my discussions here this morning,” he said. “The preparations that Ireland put in in terms of Brexit worked. It was done against a fairly tight timeline too. There are wider issues, more than just Brexit, afoot in the UK. But I’m not so sure that the same preparations occurred in there.

"I think the migration issue within the UK, the decisions for example to create obstacles and barriers to people coming from Europe to work there, is a factor across the board. We don’t have that here. But we take nothing for granted. We need additional programmes and courses for HGV drivers and the haulage industry more generally. We also need to be flexible in terms of people who wish to come into Ireland to work in this sector."

When pressed on whether the country should be braced for any kind of supply issues as we head towards Christmas, the Taoiseach calmly replied:

"Look, we’re steady as she goes. We’re not getting the same impacts as are currently happening in the UK. There’s no doubt that the bounce back of the European and global economy in terms of Covid-19 has created a whole lot of disruption to supply chains.

"So to be fair to everybody, there’s a broader issue than just Brexit at play. But I think the Brexit situation has exacerbated the situation in the UK in terms of personnel for haulage and other sectors of the economy. We don’t have those issues here. We’re part of the European single market and that’s a huge help to us in terms of any shortages that arise in any sectors.”

Oylegate to Rosslare motorway

Ahead of the publication of the National Development Plan, there had been rumblings behind the scenes of tension between Fianna Fáil and the Green Party over the delivery of a number of significant roads infrastructure projects, with the Greens apparently not in favour of aggressive motorway building. With trucks rolling by us on the main N25 road to Rosslare Europort, this will have been a key concern for Wexford as the construction of the M11 Oylegate to Rosslare Habour motorway is the final piece in terms of ensuring the quick and efficient passage of vehicles from the capital etc to Rosslare and onto the ferries bound for mainland Europe. When asked if roads projects like Wexford’s M11 scheme will be sacrificed to achieve climate targets, the Taoiseach replied:

“No I think the big challenge with the National Development Plan will be delivery. By that I mean any project, looking at the Port project here for example, it has to go through planning and there are other issues. Generally the feedback we’re getting from agents around roads and rail is that there are a lot of challenges around getting projects delivered on time and within a reasonable timeframe. That’s what I see as being the biggest issue. There’s very significant sums of money to be allocated to significant public transport measures – roads etc and right across the board. The issue for us will be value for money for the taxpayer and delivery on time. That’s why earlier in the week the cabinet approved a project that will be led by the Attorney General, to look at the planning system and reviewing it and streamlining it to make it fit for purpose for the next decade. So we can get projects through in a reasonable timeframe. There can be a lot of issues getting projects through and there’s a lot of capacity constraints out there at the moment that we’re aware of.”

Housing

Despite being touted by the government as the ultimate solution to the escalating housing crisis, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s “Housing for All” plan has drawn its share of criticism. The long and short of it is – build, build, build. While that’s a long-term solution, counties like Wexford are entering a dangerous phase. A lack of housing stock is resulting in escalating prices. In turn, this is resulting in many landlords across the county cashing in on their investment and selling up, creating a major lack of options in the private rental market. This combined with an influx of people from Dublin and elsewhere means that Wexford is now dealing with Dublin rents on Wexford wages and that’s if you’re lucky enough to find somewhere at all. Meanwhile, young families are caught paying impossibly high rents and are unable to save a deposit for a home of their own, thus continuing the vicious circle. It appears that there will be no short-term solution to alleviate the unique position Wexford finds itself in.

"The Minister is working to try and keep control on the rent situation,” Mr Martin said. “Particularly by putting a cap on rent increases, even below the level of inflation. In addition, we will be building more social housing to take pressure off HAP for example and give people more opportunity to get housed. And then we’re working with the local authority on affordable housing to give people the opportunity to buy housing of their own at affordable prices.”

The Taoiseach then rattled off some key points of the “Housing for All Plan” – Help to Buy, the Shared Equity Scheme, cost rental etc. However, can any of these ideas relieve the massive pressure on counties like Wexford in the short term?

"It’s a problem. We’re 15 months in office. We’re very committed. Covid did hit us in terms of house building. Thankfully things are moving again in the construction side of things. I think that will increase next year. There’s no way out of it other than building more houses. We just have to build more houses, more quickly.”

Enniscorthy Flood Relief.

One of the longest running sagas in the county, the people of Enniscorthy have still yet to see a shovel in the ground on the long awaited Flood Relief Scheme. Having been to public consultation on a couple of occasions and sent off all manner of additional information, somehow, people in places like Island Road still look on nervously whenever heavy rain is forecast. In recent weeks, local councillors expressed a frustration over a “lack of communication” from Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath as they await sign-off on the project, leading some to question if the Minister has any ink in his pen.

"The resources are there to get it done, but there’s an independent assessment process that has to be gone through, independent of government and that is now under way,” the Taoiseach said. “We're as anxious to get this moving as anyone else. This is an example of the processes and procedures that have to be gone through to get projects done. From a political perspective it's frustrating as well because we want to get projects completed. But these processes have to be gone through. We've learned from other processes that if you don't do things properly in advance, you might end up having to pay on the double the second time around. But look, we want to get this done.”

Mental Health

An issue that seems to be escalating all the time with no solution of note on the horizon, the state of mental health services in Co Wexford is something that the Taoiseach is aware of. While some improvements have been made in terms of hiring staff for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services and the opening of Arden House, there’s still a huge amount of work to be done. The fact remains that, despite its large population, people from Wexford who find themselves in a distressed state are still having to make the journey to the Department of Psychiatry at University Hospital Waterford for assessment due to a complete lack of psychiatric beds and care in their own county.

"Improvements are being made. Mary Butler as a Minister of State has given a singular focus to mental health. She’s very anxious to get things developed across this region. There have been some developments in terms of multi-disciplinary teams being put together. I acknowledge that there have been shortcomings in respect of mental health in this locality. It’s important that we’ve allocated resources to it and Mary is committed to seeing progress on it.”

South East University Wexford Campus

With the clock ticking down to the establishment of the Technological University of the South East, combining Waterford IT and IT Carlow, in January of 2022, concerns are mounting that Wexford will be left behind. Despite having been allocated funding for a new Wexford campus nearly seven years ago, IT Carlow has yet to acquire a site. While a site near Whiterock Hill has been identified, the official line for quite some time has been that “talks are ongoing”. Despite Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris’ assurances that the Wexford campus will be done, there are concerns that we will be left behind if the new university comes into existence without the acquisition of a site for the Wexford campus being completed. So will the site be acquired before January?

"The university will come into existence in the next couple of months. I think that’s with the Minister and I'm very anxious to get that done. I think since Tom Boland’s appointment last year, significant progress has been made and this is vital to the South East. In terms of Wexford, this again comes back to value for money and proper due diligence and procedures. I understand Wexford County Council are now involved in the process and, when it comes to spending taxpayers money, there are limits. The resources are there, but there are issues around the valuation I understand that have to be resolved.”