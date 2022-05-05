Taoiseach Michéal Martin says ‘clear principles’ should underpin county council’s dealings with local media

THE Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD, has said there can be no attempts by local authorities anywhere in the country to interfere with the editorial freedom of the media.

Wexford County Council has been embroiled in controversy in recent weeks over its interactions with South East Radio, to the point the Cathaoirleach of the local authority, Cllr Barbara-Anne Murphy, is understood to be considering a disciplinary investigation into the County Secretary’s communications with the station while the station manager believes an independent investigation into perceived attempts to influence editorial output is required.

When asked about the his views on the matter at the official launch of a multi-million euro expansion at Killowen Foods, in Courtnacuddy, on Thursday the Taoiseach said his views are “very clear”.

"My view is very clear and consistent because there can be no attempts to interfere with the editorial freedom of the station and in my view there can be no link-in to any advertising from the council and the editorial output the station or news programme,” said Mr Martin.

“We must have free and unfettered independent voices always there to hold us all to account and to criticise and so on,” said Mr Martin.

"I’ve made these views known publicly and I think it’s a matter obviously for the Council,” he added.

Meanwhile, it’s believed the IBI (Independent Broadcasters of Ireland) which is the representative body for Ireland’s independent commercial radio stations will be calling on the Taoiseach to initiate an independent investigation into the matter and when asked if he would agree to that the Mr Martin replied: “There are different possibilities, and they haven't been in touch with me on this so far, so I will have to see what they are saying and I will reflect on their statement when I see it.”

"However, in the first instance it’s a matter that should be addressed by the County Council in terms of laying down very clear principles that should underpin the relationship between the County Council for the Executive and the public representatives, and the radio station, in terms of being very clear there can be no connection between advertising and editorial output,” he said.

When asked to comment on the fact the station’s senior management has indicated that anything other than an independent investigation would not be acceptable, the Taoiseach replied: “Well SIPO are the authority and they have ruled in connection with this and the SIPO recommendation should be adhered to."

"It should be accepted by all concerned and that is a key mechanism to deal with issues of this kind,” he said.

"In my view there can be no fudging of this, there can be no arguments around this, the principles are clear on this,” he added, while agreeing that freedom of the press is of paramount importance.

The controversy arose when County Secretary, David Minogue emailed a list of ‘criteria’ to the radio station when negotiating the renewal of a €50,000 advertising contract.

It included a request that presenters should not be allowed to voice personal opinions and that once the council offers comment on an issue, that it not be raised again on air.

South East Radio staff and management felt the email amounted to an attempt to censor the station, however, Mr Minogue said he felt the email was misinterpreted.

In a statement release by Mr Minogue in the wake of the controversy he said it was “unfortunate and regrettable how an email intended to create opportunity for an improved working relationship, and to avoid future discord, can be misinterpreted so as to have the directly opposite effect”.

"As Wexford County Council Communications Officer, I recognise the significant importance of the relationship between our local radio station and the Council,” said Mr Minogue, in his statement.

"It is my responsibility to protect and develop that relationship,” he added.

"My email and its contents were designed to improve the working relationship between Wexford County Council and South East Radio, not to damage it further as I appear inadvertently to have done,” said Mr Minogue.

"Wexford County Council fully respects the role of the media and the absolute right of the media to be able to act independently and without undue influence from any source. My email was never intended to suggest otherwise nor should it in any way be interpreted as seeking to do so.”