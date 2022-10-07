Tánaiste visits Wexford to welcome €6 million expansion at Waters Technologies on their 25th anniversary

TÁNAISTE Leo Varadkar was more than happy to make the journey to Wexford on Friday in his role as Minister for Enterprise to congratulate the management of Waters Technologies on 25 years in Wexford. More specifically, he arrived to welcome the companies pledge of a €6 million investment in their R&D Centre in Wexford, one which is expected to significantly add to the 400 people already employed there.

Waters’ Wexford facility is the company’s primary site for manufacturing and delivery of its portfolio of in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) systems, reagent kits, and software used by thousands of hospitals and laboratories worldwide for applications that include health screening for millions of newborn babies.

This is a fantastic investment in Wexford by Waters Corporation which will bolster the thriving life sciences cluster in the region,” the Tánaiste said. “The Government is committed to job creation in all corners of our country, and we are creating the right environment for investment in the South-East with improved road, port and broadband infrastructure as well as the new Technological University. Ireland has become recognized globally for our workforce talent, including the scientific research which is making big advances in medical technologies and diagnostics software.

“This €6 million R&D investment will further improve Waters’ mass spectrometry offerings for clinical diagnostics,” he continued. “These developments have real-life impacts, improving the outcome for many conditions, including early disease detection. Waters Corporation is a global leader and a significant employer in Wexford where it has operated for 25 years. I wish the team every continued success.”

The expansion is also a cause for great excitement within the Waters Corporation. General Manager Liam Hore wished to thank the IDA for their support and stated that “with the creation of new jobs and opening of new lab space in Wexford, our R&D Centre will make it possible for Waters’ mass spectrometry technology to play an even greater role in clinical diagnostics, raising the standard of accuracy in the diagnosis of many clinical conditions where the performance of existing tests is lacking.”

The IDA was also delighted to see the company’s commitment to Wexford and the South East.

“This announcement by Waters to expand its site in Wexford is very welcome news,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland. “The investment will significantly enhance the capability of the facility. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning jobs and investment for regional locations. I wish Waters every success with this project.”