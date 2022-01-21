Talbot Green school bus parking is a “problem without a solution”

School bus congestion at Talbot Green is currently “a problem without a solution”, a senior Council official has conceded.

"I don’t think any of the executive have said it is closed but it is a problem without a solution at the moment,” Deputy Chief Executive Tony Larkin told councillors at a Wexford Borough District meeting, responding to claims that no further efforts are being taken to resolve the longstanding concerns of residents over traffic safety..

Cllr David Hynes said he was stopped by a guy who told him he had heard from another councillor that “there was a gang of four, including myself, blocking any progress on Talbot Green.

"I want to say if anyone has a problem, come to me and talk about it. That is not acceptable behaviour from a councillor.”

Mayor of Wexford, Cllr Garry Laffan who previously suggested that a portion of the large green space in Talbot Green be turned into a bus park, said:” We are all trying to come up with a solution to this. I know my solution.”

Cllr Hynes asked again if the issue was closed and added that if someone on the Council wanted to go door to door and ask people for their views, good luck to them if they could crack that nut.

Mr Larkin said there was no need to get every single resident to agree to things – the Council has to do what it needs to do to manage traffic in the town.

Cllr John Hegarty said he was extremely open to any solution but there didn’t seem to be one.