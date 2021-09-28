Taking steps towards positive mental health

While the end of lockdown is a welcome relief, the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact our hearts and minds. The FDYS, in association with Wexford People Helping People (WPHP), hosted a pop-up tent on Wexford Quay to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day. The tent was manned by staff members from both organisations and was designed to inform the public of the wide array of mental health services available to them in Wexford.

“The overall message was to challenge the perception with regards to services, and stress that people’s positive mental health can be supported by a host of Co Wexford based services including FDYS, Aware, Youth Counselling, WPHP and the Youth Information Services,” said Chief Executive of the FDYS, Kieran Donohoe. Joined by youth workers from FDYS, Kieran and the rest of the staff handed out information cards with details of local and national services to passers-by in case they were needed by “them, a friend or a family member.”

“The key message for us is to let people know there are services available, there are lots and lots of services available and we’re trying to highlight that you’re not alone, there are lots of people standing by to help,” continued Kieran. And although the national mood is one of cautious optimism right now, Kieran said that not everybody is looking forward to the return to normal. “There are some who don’t see hope for the future and are quite anxious about their circumstances, for some coming out of lockdown is just as difficult as going into lockdown was.”

The FDYS concentrate on assisting those up to the age of 25 and use peer-to-peer support with specially trained youth workers. “Our hope is that people will come and connect with our youth workers, have a chat and demystify the whole support thing, just come up and see what services are available,” said Manager of the FDYS, Suzanne Roche. “Youth work support is about promoting young people to create a relationship with FDYS members, that’s why we have young people around,” added Kieran. “Young people can fall out of society and don’t feel they can trust people.”