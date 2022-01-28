Taghmon woman fined for hosting wedding reception during Covid-19 restrictions

A woman who hosted a marquee wedding reception during Covid-19 restrictions has been fined €300 at Wexford District Court.

Margaret Murphy (41) with an address at Mullintrea, Taghmon was given three months to pay the fine by Judge John Cheatle who had heard evidence from Garda Tara Wilson relating to the incident.

Gda Wilson relayed how on May 6 of last year she was called to attend a scene at Ms Murphy’s address. “Upon arrival at the property I discovered 20 or more vehicles parked outside and a large marquee tent erected on the premises. This was during Covid-19 restrictions,” said Gda Wilson.

“There were over 50 cars parked in the yard and approximately 150 people present in the tent. I received a hostile reception from those in attendance. Margaret Murphy was identified as the owner of the property and it appeared she was hosting a wedding reception. I told her this was in breach of the Covid-19 restrictions and a fixed charge penalty notice was issued which went unpaid.”