Tadhg Furlong marries sweetheart Aine Lacey in exclusive ceremony at luxury Wexford hotel

Ireland and Leinster rugby star ties knot among family and friends

Ireland rugby star Tadhg Furlong enjoyed a weekend to remember off the pitch when he got married to his long term partner Aine Lacey – at a glamorous reception at the Dunbrody Country House Hotel in south Wexford.

The private Campile man invited friends and family to join with Aine’s family – who hail from nearby Cushinstown – for the civil ceremony wedding and reception – which spanned three days at the hotel, and in two pubs.

Furlong married Ms Lacey on Friday and the couple enjoyed a fine day for their wedding.

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon’s hotel was the ideal venue for a private ceremony serving up a sumptuous feast for the Furlong and Lacey families and some friends, with The Local Bar serving as the setting for the celebrations on Saturday.

The Grand Slam winning tight head prop and some of the wedding party enjoyed refreshments in the Kings Bay Inn on Sunday, with some Ireland and Leinster players seen in the area, including in Campile, over the weekend.

Furlong (30) has been engaged to Lacey for a few years and there was great excitement when word got out that couple were getting married locally, a source said.

"There was exclusivity to the venue and it was a quiet enough affair on the day and even on the Saturday. They were well catered for at the hotel and at local pubs – by all accounts – and I think he wanted to keep it low key. People respected their privacy and people always do that locally anyway.”

A family focused person, Furlong was joined by his parents Margaret and James, and family for the big day.

The former New Ross Rugby Club player burst into the senior Leinster team in his early twenties as a starter and has become one of the world’s best props, playing as a Lion on two tours and representing his country on numerous occasions, including in landmark wins over teams like the All Blacks.

A source said: “Tadhg Furlong plays rugby; that is his thing. Outside of that he doesn’t want any attention. He and his family enjoyed a barbecue at The Local and were mixing with the locals at the King's Bay Inn in Arthurstown. All of the local businesses, from B&Bs to pubs, benefited.”