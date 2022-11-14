Syrian children living in New Ross tell their stories in colourful book

26/10/2022 Launch of Kind Hearts book by Syrian children from County Wexford at New Ross library. From left; Elma Sutton retired principal Catherine McAuley school, Maragret Rowe CBS secondary school, Diarmuid Dolan WLD, Taragh Nolan principal Catherine McAuley school, Emma Kavanagh Bunscoil Rís school and Yvonne Smith Executive librarian. Photo; Mary Browne

New Ross Library welcomed teachers and very excited children from Bunscoil Rís, Catherine McAuley Junior School and CBS secondary school along with their families, on Wednesday for a mini launch of their book ‘Kind Hearts’.

The book was written by 23 Syrian children, the majority of whom live in New Ross.

In the book the children tell of their life experience as they left Syria for Lebanon and then travelled to Ireland and now settled in County Wexford.

One New Ross resident writes of how Syrian families are living in different parts of the world, not knowing when they will see one another again.

The writer says: “We have sad stories but we have happy stories too,”

Reflecting on their time in New Ross, they write warmly about their experience here.

"I like to watch the rain, which is good because there’s lots of rain here. My favourite food is strawberries and you can grow them in Wexford.”

A trip to the Dunbrody Famine ship is also fondly recalled.

‘Kind Hearts’ was published by Kids’ Own publisher, a project supported by Dormant Accounts Funds from the Department of Rural and Community Development. This writing project supported by Wexford Local Development and Kids’ Own publishing and was commissioned by Wexford County Council Library Service.

Diarmuid Doolan from Wexford Local Development said: “From 2017 a number of Syrian families have come to Ireland to find a safe place to call home. The communities now live in the Enniscorthy and New Ross areas.”

‘Kind Hearts’ was drafted over eight weeks through a creative process with the children to uniquely capture their personal experience.

The young writers say: “We did some recordings and some of us did some writing. We started making the boxes. The boxes are about us and the parts of our lives we wanted to tell stories about. They show our past lives in Syria, our families and friends.

"I like art and I like the way we created the boxes, and it gave us the feeling of being creative and we don’t want it to end. Each of us picked a box, then we painted it, then we started designing and colouring them and making characters to fill them. We started cutting and sticking lots of pieces and pages to create the world we wanted.”

Executive Librarian Yvonne Smith said: “This wonderful book not only showcases the children’s creativity, it also provides a platform for their voices and stories to be heard. These are stories which capture their personal experiences.

"We are delighted to have this book as part of our library and schools’ collection, and I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all the children who have created this wonderful, unique book”.