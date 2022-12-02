Switch flicked to light up ‘a couple of hundred thousand’ bulbs at Wexford’s ‘Christmas House’

Turning on the Christmas Lights at Tony Fitzpatrick's house Drinagh on Thursdayevening. The lights wwere turned on by Adam Nugent.

Turning on the Christmas Lights at Tony Fitzpatrick's house Drinagh on Thursdayevening. The lights wwere turned on by Adam Nugent. Tony Fitzpatrick, Helen Nugent, Millie Mae Nugent and Adam Nugent

Turning on the Christmas Lights at Tony Fitzpatrick's house Drinagh on Thursdayevening. The lights wwere turned on by Adam Nugent. Back; Tony Fitzpatrick, Helen Nugent, Millie Mae NugentAdam Nugent, Lee Fitzpatrick, Ruby Nugent Front; Eimear Fitzpatrick, Lexi Fitzpatrick and Shineen Nugent.

THERE are certain things that are just an essential part of Christmas. The Late Late Toy Show, Carol Services, ugly festive jumpers and turkey and ham all stand out. But equally, for the people of Wexford, Christmas just wouldn’t be complete without a visit to Tony Fitzpatrick’s “Christmas House” in Drinagh.

The curtain had hardly come down when people began to ask if Tony’s award-winning annual display would be going ahead and the answer is yes! Tony had special help in officially flicking the switch on “a couple of hundred thousands bulbs” on Thursday night, and he expects to have large numbers of visitors arrive at his gates for a look once again between now and December 25.

"Really, this time I’ve been working on it the whole year since last year,” said Tony, teasing of a few new additions. “There was a good bit of work involved this year. I changed the whole roof setup. I’ve also added a Santa, Mrs Claus and a little girl dressed in a Santy outfit pushing old fashioned prams which I’ve had around the place for years. They’re all lit up and they move like they’re walking around with them. I must be half mad!”

This year will mark 27 years since Tony first started lighting up his house for Christmas and in that period, he only missed one year and that was at the height of the Covid pandemic. It was something he started with his late wife Mary and noting the joy it brought to her and to everyone who arrives at his gate annually to take in the spectacle, he was determined to keep it going in her absence, all the while raising money in her memory for Wexford Hospice Homecare.

A collection box, as always, will be placed on the gate at Tony’s house for donations to the cause and people are asked to give what they can. Having also helped Wexford People Helping People last year, Tony also hopes there will be money for other local causes too.

It’s been a busy couple of weeks finalising things at the Drinagh house and Tony has been up and down ladders more times than he cares to mention.

"It’s been all hands on deck and I’ve got great help from my family,” he said. “The weather hasn’t helped me at all. With the heavy rain we’ve had a couple of test runs that tripped the switch on me a few times. But we’ve tweaked things now and I hope it’ll all go well and people will enjoy it.”

As always people are welcome to come and take in the festive spectacle, but they are asked to park responsibly and not to block neighbouring driveways.