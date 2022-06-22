Sweeney site an ‘eyesore’ in New Ross

The condition of the old Sweeney’s garden centre site on the main road leading into New Ross was raised at the June New Ross Municipal District meeting.

Cllr Michael Whelan said the council had agreed to lease the site to a business under the proviso that it would be used to run a business, but this has yet to happen.

“It’s becoming a little bit of an eyesore so we need to enforce the terms and conditions so that the business gets going; it’s due to be another garden centre.”

Area manager Mick McCormack said: “I will certainly pursue that.”

