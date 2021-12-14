Suzanne’s serenity opens up stories from the vault

On the face of it Suzanne O’Farrell’s hobby, her pastime, might seem a little unusual, even unnerving. As Irish people we have grown up believing graveyards are primarily places of mourning, places to avoid once the sun dips beneath the horizon. But Suzanne and her partner Cathal Daly see these ancient burial grounds as something else, they see them as odes to the past, as sites of historical importance, environments full of untold stories and hidden mysteries.

From as far back as she can remember Suzanne found graveyards and cemeteries “fascinating” and she can recall regular visits with her parents to clean the family headstone. That fascination has led her to create her own YouTube channel (under the pseudonym Serenity Sue) in which she video blogs (vlogs) her trips to graveyards across the country for an audience which mostly consists of Irish ex-pats. Because while we may take these graveyards for granted, pass by them without a second’s thought, for those who can no longer visit them they are a vital link to the past.

“A lot of the people who follow me and watch my videos are from America, Australia, Canada, England, I’ve had people from India, everywhere, very few from Ireland,” Suzanne says. “We had a man from New Jersey, Irish born, he couldn’t get home and asked, if we were around Carlow, could we go and find his parents’ grave. It was in Tullow. It was lovely to be able to do that for him, we put flowers on it for him and showed him the video.”

While she regularly fulfils requests for her followers, Suzanne visits cemeteries around the country on a weekly basis regardless of requests. And both she and Cathal have an appreciation of not just the history but also the craftsmanship in our burial grounds.

“It’s about the designs of the headstones as well, some of them are beautiful looking, you’ll see the name on the bottom of the headstone of the man who crafted it,” says Cathal. “The oldest one she found was in Kilkenny and was dated as far back as 1622, and we found one from 1632 in Youghal, Cork. There’s a story to every headstone as well, you have ones with photographs in them, you end up getting to know that person as well in a strange way.

"It’s a great way of ensuring people aren’t forgotten, there’s one story she did where a woman had died in a house fire along with seven or eight of her children. We saw another one in Grange where a woman died the day her brother was buried, at the funeral. It’s a good way to remember these people and ensure they’re not forgotten. It might seem unusual to people in Ireland but in America people are out there doing this all the time, they’re vlogging in cemeteries and mausoleums constantly.”

Beneath every headstone lies a story and Suzanne tries to incorporate these stories into her videos where possible, to provide background information to those watching her videos. However, there are occasions when her work takes her down a more sinister route.

“There is an element of spookiness, if we find lead coffins I’m in there as close as I can get, I was nearly touching one last Sunday,” she says. “It had timber on the outside with a lead top and the grave robbers had opened it like a tin can and you could see it all.

"Initially it was about ensuring people weren’t forgotten but then you get caught up in the whole thing, I always found cemeteries beautiful and then you’re finding these mausoleums and there’s not many of them in Ireland. I often go into a place and say we’ll do 20 minutes in here, but you end up finding loads of things and you’re recording for 40 minutes, it would be the ones that catch your eye that we’d feature.”

Among those was a grave in Bannow which claimed its occupant had lived to the grand old age of 140, an overgrown cemetery in Carrig, Enniscorthy which was a “bit eerie, but really enchanting”, and the resting place of former world heavyweight contender Jem Roche. Yet there are certain places which even these two intrepid interlopers won’t visit.

“There’s one in Enniscorthy I think he was a gangster guy, he got shot and he’s supposed to be buried in a gold coffin with a Rolex watch. Those kind of things we wouldn’t go near,” says Cathal who is responsible for the name Serenity Sue. When questioned about it, Suzanne says it was mostly chosen for its alliterative appeal before adding that she is, for the most part, quite a serene person.

She has already brought that serenity to Kilkenny, Cork, Tipperary, Galway and into almost every old graveyard in Co Wexford but both she and Cathal are mindful of their work and the potential to disturb often vulnerable people.

“You have to respect who’s in the graveyard, if there’s people in there we’ll just walk away, and we don’t visit new graves because it’s too fresh in the memory,” Suzanne says.

The day after we meet Suzanne and Cathal had plans to go to Carlow to find the grave of Jim Hutton, the long-time partner of Freddie Mercury. They also want to see the crypts in St Michan’s Church in Dublin and go to Edinburgh to visit the many gothic cemeteries dotted around the city.

But what do their family and friends make of what they do, how do they react when informed the pair are off on another adventure to a cemetery in the bowels of the country.

“Daddy always says to me, ‘What are you doing in the cemetery you’ll be in there long enough’,” laughs Suzanne.

Watch Suzanne’s videos on her YouTube at Serenity Sue.