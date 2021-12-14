Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Suzanne’s serenity opens up stories from the vault

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown. Expand
The graveyard in St David&rsquo;s church, Bridgetown. Expand
Suzanne O&rsquo;Farrell with her partner Cathal Daly in St David&rsquo;s church, Bridgetown. Expand
Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown. Expand
Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown. Expand

Close

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

The graveyard in St David&rsquo;s church, Bridgetown.

The graveyard in St David’s church, Bridgetown.

Suzanne O&rsquo;Farrell with her partner Cathal Daly in St David&rsquo;s church, Bridgetown.

Suzanne O’Farrell with her partner Cathal Daly in St David’s church, Bridgetown.

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

/

Serenity Sue (Suzanne O'Farrell) in St David's church, Bridgetown.

wexfordpeople

On the face of it Suzanne O’Farrell’s hobby, her pastime, might seem a little unusual, even unnerving. As Irish people we have grown up believing graveyards are primarily places of mourning, places to avoid once the sun dips beneath the horizon. But Suzanne and her partner Cathal Daly see these ancient burial grounds as something else, they see them as odes to the past, as sites of historical importance, environments full of untold stories and hidden mysteries.

From as far back as she can remember Suzanne found graveyards and cemeteries “fascinating” and she can recall regular visits with her parents to clean the family headstone. That fascination has led her to create her own YouTube channel (under the pseudonym Serenity Sue) in which she video blogs (vlogs) her trips to graveyards across the country for an audience which mostly consists of Irish ex-pats. Because while we may take these graveyards for granted, pass by them without a second’s thought, for those who can no longer visit them they are a vital link to the past.

Privacy