Sustainable Enniscorthy event is a great success

Sadie and Jim Byrne, JC Byrne Fireplaces, at the Enniscorthy Sustainable Town Connecting Community event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Mike Cody from E-volv at the Enniscorthy Sustainable Town Connecting Community event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Mairead Kelly, president, Enniscorthy Chamber, Paul Nolan, Kenny for Bikes, and Jimmy Gahan at the Enniscorthy Sustainable Town Connecting Community event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

Steven Sherlock and Zofia Howell, KPA Renewables, at the Enniscorthy Sustainable Town Connecting Community event in the Riverside Park Hotel.

SUSTAINABLE Enniscorthy hosted its second Energy Saving Expo recently in the Riverside Park Hotel and it was a great success.

The free event gave people the chance to talk to local suppliers of energy-saving products and services to learn how to save energy and money in their home, transport, business and farm. A significant aspect to the event was the relaxed atmosphere.

Yugandhar Patil, from KRA renewables, said: “People are concerned about their electricity bills, they know the problem but they don’t know how to fix it.”

Yugandhar helped people understand all the options available to them and gave them information and knowledge to enable them make the best choices.

KRA is an independent renewable energy and sustainability consultancy that was appointed by Sustainable Enniscorthy to produce an Energy Master Plan for Enniscorthy, with funding from SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland).

The firm had lots of enquiries about SEAI grants, particularly from homeowners considering upgrading their homes.

KRA is the project co-ordinator for SEAI Communities Energy Grants, which provide 30 per cent to 80 per cent funding to homes, businesses or farms depending on the project.

The consultancy firm has already carried out some energy audits in Enniscorthy and are offering a 10 per cent discount on commercial audits to organisations willing to share the information for the Enniscorthy Energy Master Plan.

Scott Hayes, from Love Energy Ltd, was delighted with the number of people who were genuinely interested in his wind turbines and has site visits planned to discuss the feasibility of a wind turbine installation as a result of the event.

Timmy O’Donovan, from K&K Windows, outlined to visitors at the event that the front door is a good starting point for energy saving at home. He also emphasised that it’s a good investment because a good composite door lasts up to 35 years.

Mike Cody, from E-volv, said there were many advice, business and networking benefits to the event and commented that with people “it’s all about the conversations”.

A spokesperson for Sustainable Enniscorthy said solar electric solar PV (photovoltaic) panels were popular again at the Expo.

“People are really interested in the technology and are getting more educated on solar PV and renewables,” she said.

"Anyone who already has solar PVs wants more, so they advise to choose your PV position carefully and leave space on the roof for more panels,” she added, while also commenting that newer technology is more powerful and produces more energy.

Wexford Local Enterprise Office (LEO) and the environment section of Wexford County Council shared a stand at the event and their representatives answered questions about LEO’s ‘Green for Micro business’ supports. There was also a lot of interest in the Home Energy Saving Kit, which is available to borrow from all libraries in Co. Wexford.

Liam Doyle, from Doyle Boilers, was also in attendance at the event and was pleased with the level of enquiries he received while Aine Doyle. from Enniscorthy Credit Union, was delighted to take part in the Energy Saving Expo again. Áine was also encouraged to see so many local businesses, organisations and people working together to make Enniscorthy more sustainable.

The credit union plays offers a Green Loan with a great rate to help finance energy upgrades.

Thomas McGuire, from the Irish EV (Electric Vehicle) Owners Association, is a long-standing supporter of Sustainable Enniscorthy from its initial outdoor event at the same venue in September, 2021. He had a Wall-box home charger on display to show people what’s involved.

Paul Nolan, from Kenny for Bikes, was also in attendance and he was very happy with the level of interest from the general public.

Kenny for Bikes is an approved provider of the Government-backed Cycle to Work scheme, which allows the tax free purchase of bicycles for those who may use a bike for all or part of their journeys to work, daily or occasionally.

Paul said electric bikes are the future of his business and commented that such bikes make up 60 per cent of the product range of one of his business’s main suppliers.

“Electric bikes open up cycling for more people and increases the distance people will travel on a bike,” he said.

The spokesperson for Sustainable Enniscorthy said Jim and Sarah Byrne, from JC Byrne Stoves and Fireplaces, were visited by potentially new customers along with previous clients who thanked them for what they had done.

Sarah described the power of the 28kW stove in their showroom, which heats the showroom and 17 radiators in the house.

Fiona O’Loughlin, who is an SEAI mentor, described the Energy Saving Expo as a very valuable professional networking event.

She was impressed by the level of expertise available locally for every aspect of sustainability, from reducing costs to increasing comfort.

“Sustainable Enniscorthy would like to thank the Riverside Hotel for hosting the event and all the exhibitors and visitors for taking part,” said the spokesperson.

To find out more about Sustainable Enniscorthy visit www.sustainableenniscorthy.com or contact the organisation directly through its social media pages.