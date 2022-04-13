Suspected cocaine with €160,000 seized in Enniscorthy

GARDAÍ seized what is suspected to be cocaine worth an estimated €160,000 during a search in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. on Friday evening.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Tara which is a nationwide operation targeting the illegal drugs industry.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said that as a result of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of controlled drugs in the Arklow and Enniscorthy areas, a residence in Enniscorthy was searched under warrant at approximately 6.20 p.m.

The search was carried out by gardaí from the Wicklow Detective and Drugs Units, Enniscorthy Detective Unit and the South Eastern Region Armed Support Unit.

“During the course of this search, approximately €160,000 of suspected cocaine was seized,” said the garda spokesperson in a statement to the Enniscorthy Guardian.

"No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation,” he added.