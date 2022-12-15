Supreme award for Wexford cycle safety advocate Phil Skelton

“ANY day a Wexfordman leaves Croke Park with a bit of silverware is a good day!” That was the typically modest assessment of Wexford cycling safety advocate Phil Skelton as he walked away from a glamorous awards ceremony at GAA HQ with the highest single honour that the Road Safety Authority (RSA) of Ireland can award – the Gertie Shields Supreme Award for Road Safety.

"I knew I had been selected as a Road Safety Champion, but to get the overall award, the Gertie Sheilds Award, was wonderful. I was overawed to be honest. But look, neither I nor the other nominees there on the day do this for awards. We do it because we’ve noticed a black spot that needs filling, be it with education or whatever. But it is lovely to be recognised.”

The source of Phil’s recognition is his by now well-known “Stayin’ Alive at 1.5” campaign, which advocated for greater driver education around a minimum passing distance for vehicles overtaking cyclists. As a result of the campaign, the rules of the road were updated to reflect a minimum passing distance of at least 1.5 metres for drivers in speed zones of over 50km/h and one metre in zones under.

Phil’s campaign started with a near miss of his own. Having been knocked from his bicycle in 2012, he was left angry and frustrated. He had heard several horror stories shared by fellow cyclists and following two cyclist deaths on Wexford roads in 2013, he felt action had to be taken.

Unusually, the campaign began with 66/1 shot Auroras Encore winning at the Grand National. Realising the campaign would cost money to get off the ground, Phil placed a little bet on the long-shot, vowing that if it came up he would use the money to start his campaign.

‘I don’t know what would’ve happened if that bet hadn’t come up,’ Phil laughs. ‘The campaign might not have got going at all.”

From there, there was no stopping the Wexford man and he travelled the length and breadth of the country campaigning, gathering signatures on petitions and bringing on board big name cyclists like Stephen Roche, Nicholas Roche and Sean Kelly. The campaign could not be ignored and in 2019, then Minister for Transport Shane Ross announced new regulations, bringing a safe passing distance when overtaking cyclists into law.

"It’s been eight years since I started with this now,” Phil reflects. “A large amount of people have played a significant part in this, it wasn’t just a one man show. I had to use every tool at my disposal and the media coverage was vital in terms of getting people to take notice.”

Presenting Phil with his award, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton said: “Congratulations to everyone who received an award today and on behalf of all road users, thank you for your commitment and dedication to making our roads safer. I’d like to particularly commend Phil Skelton for his achievement. Phil’s efforts to improve road safety and to protect vulnerable road users have made a huge difference right across the country. It really does prove the point that just one person has the power to change the attitudes and behaviour of many.”

Since the campaign started, there has been a notable reduction in road deaths involving cyclists, however, as Phil notes “even one is one too many”.

It also emerged this week that just 71 fines had been handed out for motorists dangerously overtaking cyclists in the three years since the law was introduced. However, Phil is not downbeat about the figures.

"The first year, in terms of enforcement, what we saw was in line with Queensland who introduced this law a couple of years ahead of us,” he said. “The our numbers dipped. It is a cause for concern, but at the same time we’ve just come through Covid, where gardaí were overworked and maybe it wasn’t as much of a focus. Also the numbers may need some further examination because some people may have been prosecuted for careless driving or driving without due care and attention rather than dangerous overtaking. Maybe enforcement is something that needs another look and maybe we could see a renewed effort in the new year.

"Ideally, I’d be delighted if nobody was fined and driver behaviour changed. But unfortunately, there are still those out there who play loose and fast with the lives of vulnerable road users.”