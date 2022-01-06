Support offered for women’s refuge and rape crisis centre

With cases of domestic abuse and sexual assault rising since the onset of the pandemic, Cathaoirleach of the Rosslare Municipal District (RMD Councillor Jim Moore visited two vital local services to offer his support and assistance during the Christmas period. Accompanied by RMD manager Ms Noirin Cummins, Cllr Moore saw first-hand the services provided by Wexford Rape Crisis (WRC) in Maudlintown and the Wexford Women’s Refuge (WWR) on Distillery Road.

At WRC manager Clare Williamson explained that staff provided counselling service to both men and women and young people aged 12 years and over who have experienced rape, sexual assault, post-childhood sexual abuse or any kind of sexual trauma in their lives. The support is also extended to the family members or friends of the service user. “The services provided by WRC are are very important to the people across the county and I am delighted to be in a position to offer funding to assist the services provided. It is important also to know that such professional services are available here in our District and Wexford,” said Cllr Moore. “I was also delighted to hear of the ongoing engagement with our second level colleges with the ‘consent’ programme and how it supports our young people,” he added.

The Wexford Women’s Refuge provides emergency accommodation to women and children experiencing domestic violence and abusive relationships and Cllr Moore said the continued support of the public enabled the Refuge to support and assist those who require their services throughout the year.

“We saw the great efforts being made by staff and volunteers at the Refuge as they busily prepared to deliver packages and donations to residents and those at outreach centres across the county” said Cllr Moore who went went on to praise “the great response from the general public to the Refuge with donations and vouchers” and said it was “heartening” to see this level of support for the Refuge.

The Manager of the WWR, Pauline Ennis, reminded Cllr Moore of the urgent requirement to develop a new purpose built facility in Wexford and he agreed to lend his continued support and that of his colleagues in the RMD to see the project being completed as soon as possible.

The visit was completed with the allocation of funding by Cllr Moore to assist the Refuge in the work it provides to the people of Wexford.