Superintendent John McDonald retires after 39 years with An Garda Síochána

Having led policing in the district for more than six years, Superintendent John McDonald retired on Sunday, after decades with An Garda Síochána.

The process to appoint his successor has begun, this newspaper has learnt.

From Crossabeg outside Wexford town, Supt McDonald took up the New Ross job on March 9, 2015, taking over from Superintendent Jim Doyle, who was based in the town for around 18 months and has since moved to the Wexford town division.

A former Wexford hurler, Supt McDonald previously worked in the fixed charge processing office in Thurles and before that was sergeant in charge at Waterford Garda Station.

A man who was very popular with his colleagues, the media and council officials, Supt McDonald made a huge contribution to community policing in the area, and will be sorely missed.

Chief Supt Anthony Pettit paid tribute to his colleague’s service over 39 years with the Gardaí, adding: “The plan is there will be a full-time superintendent hired to replace him. The district office in New Ross will change at some stage during the year.”

Chief Supt Pettit expects someone to be appointed to the New Ross job over the coming months, ahead of sweeping changes to the policing model across the division.