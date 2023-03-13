Sulzer celebrates half a century of pump manufacturing in Wexford

Kieran Quirke – Head Global Product Development, Soren Jensen – Head of Sulzer Water Business Unit, Jan Lueder – Division President Water Flow Equipment, Eileen Sharpe, Global head of Engineering and Green Economy, IDA Ireland, Brian McGee, Regional Manager for the South East, IDA Ireland at the ribbon cutting.

Mayor of Wexford Maura Bell (centre) with Breda Coughlan Roche of C&R Print, Cllr David Hynes, Brigid Beary HR Generalist, Sulzer Ireland and Rebecca O' Rourke HR Business Partner Sulzer Ireland at the 50th anniversary celebration.

Pump manufacturers Sulzer marked 50 years of engineering and innovation in Wexford by inviting the town’s Mayor, Maura Bell and councillors, suppliers and customers to a celebration which included a tour of the plant in Whitemill Industrial Estate.

For the past half century, since it was established as ABS Pumps in 1973, the Wexford Sulzer site has been a major employer in the area with the current workforce standing at approximately 280 people.

To honour the dedication and commitment of the entire workforce, the company hosted a celebration that included presentations from senior executives as well as a video message from Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney, who has supported the plant in winning investment through the Industrial Development Agency (IDA) of Ireland.

There was recognition for long-serving employees, including team leader Larry Roche, who has worked at the manufacturing plant for 47 years and was given the honour of cutting an anniversary cake.

Some Wexford families have three generations working in the factory with many workers following parents and siblings into fulfilling roles within the company.

In fact, over 70 members of staff have more than thirty years’ experience, demonstrating the loyalty and depth of expertise that are retained in the business.

In his video message, Minister Coveney congratulated Sulzer on the milestone. “It’s a great endorsement of our country that a leading global company such as yours has chosen Ireland to do business in for all those years.

“ I understand the Wexford site has been operational since 1973 and in that time has created hundreds of valuable jobs for Wexford. I wish to congratulate Sulzer on your valuable contribution and long standing commitment to Ireland.”

The Whitemill plant is a centre of engineering excellence that includes research and development as well as manufacturing and testing facilities.

“We have developed market-leading products that are exported around the world, all thanks to

our outstanding workforce and great support from the IDA", said Brendan Sinnott, managing director at the Wexford Sulzer site.

"The dedication of our staff ensures that we can design and manufacture cutting-edge products that offer our customers superior efficiency and reliability. Together, we have led the way in lean manufacturing in Ireland and developed some of the most efficient products in the market.”

Mr Sinnott said employees at the plant have always looked to adopt new, more efficient processes that help to optimise production, reduce the environmental footprint, and keep the company at the head of the field.

" A process of continuous improvement that is supported by all of the staff ensures that products from Wexford truly deliver world-class performance.”

Mary Buckley, Interim CEO at IDA Ireland said the authority has had a close working relationship with Sulzer since the company was first established in the south east, providing a wide range of supports, particularly around its research and development agenda.

"So, we are delighted to join you in celebrating this significant milestone – 50 years, of employment in Wexford. IDA Ireland remains committed to winning and supporting jobs and investment in regional locations and we look forward to continuing our longstanding partnership with Sulzer. I wish the Sulzer team continued success.”

Swiss-owned jfirm Sulzer is recognised as a global leader in fluid engineering and has180 manufacturing facilities around the world, employing approximately 13,800 people.

ABS Pumps was established in Wexford 50 years ago by Albert Bloom of Scheiderhohe, Germany and was later taken over by Cardo Flow Solutions which was acquired by Sulzer in 2011.