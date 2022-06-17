Suggested rules on remote attendance of county council meetings branded ‘draconian’

THE phrase “new normal” is one which has been bandied around quite a bit since Covid. But we are still seeking to establish rules and practices to match our new outlooks in the wake of the pandemic and nowhere is this more evident than at Wexford County Council.

With elected members and officials now free to remotely attend council meetings thanks to a new state of the art system installed at a cost of more than €220,000, there’s still some teething issues that are being ironed out. One of the things being insisted upon is that those attending remotely have their cameras switched on at all times. In past meetings, Independent TD Verona Murphy has been repeatedly pulled up for this.

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Sheehan raised the issue once again last week. “Those attending remotely must at all times be present and have the camera on,” he said. “I would urge that if they are not present or don’t have their camera switched on, they should be ejected from the meeting right away.”

Cllr Sheehan also asked that only the people who’ve written asking to attend the meeting be admitted and that they “cannot nominate another person to attend in their place”, perhaps again looking towards Oireachtas members like Sinn Féin’s Johnny Mythen whose parliamentary assistant has attended meetings in his place in the past.

"We’ve no great issue with an Oireachtas member sending a parliamentary secretary in their place,” County Secretary David Minogue said. “I see no reason to change that. Should members wish to eject those whose cameras are switched off during a meetings, standing orders can be amended to reflect this change. We have had full co-operation in recent meetings though, it should be stated.”

Independent councillor Davy Hynes was not in favour of Cllr Sheehan’s proposals.

"What if people have to nip out to the toilet or have something they need to attend to in their house for a minute?” he asked. “This is all very draconian for me, the notion that you’d have to have your camera on at all times.”

Cllr Tom Forde raised the point that sometimes connectivity issues mean that cameras cannot be left on while attending remotely, while his Sinn Féin colleague felt that attempts were being made to prevent the attendance of Oireachtas members.

"There’s a lot of negativity towards this,” he said. “I think we should be encouraging Oireachtas members to attend meetings. They need to be kept abreast of everything that’s happening in our county.”

Cllr Pat Barden was similarly annoyed.

"Who makes the decision on this? A deputy is elected by the people of Wexford too. The notion we’d be trying to keep them out of meetings is ridiculous. We should be trying to keep them in.”