Success for three young Wexford artists in national Credit Union competition

Three budding artists from County Wexford have cause to celebrate after winning prizes in the annual Credit Union art competition which attracted over 30,000 entries from young people all over Ireland.

Alicia Fortune, who submitted her entry through Wexford Credit Union was a winner in the 18 years and over additional needs category while Kyle Pitcher, also from Wexford, won in the 11-13 years section in the same category with James Mulligan Redmond of New Ross declared a runner-up in the seven years and under age group.

The event now in its 38th year, is one of the longest-running competitions of its kind and is facilitated by credit unions in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The winners were announced in a virtual ceremony hosted by RTE broadcaster Marty Whelan, which was streamed on the Irish League of Credit Unions social media channels for finalists and their families, friends and credit unions.

“Once again we were absolutely blown away by the standard and the number of entries to this year’s competition. We received over 30,000 entries across all age categories and I want to congratulate every entrant who took part and shared their artwork with us.”, said ICLU Head of Communications Paul Bailey.

"The theme this year of ‘Imagine’ really brought out the creativity, vision and dreams of the entrants and we saw some amazing pieces of art, demonstrating the massive amount of artistic talent that is out there. I want to encourage all our budding artists to keep painting and to watch out for the launch of this year’s competition through their local credit union in the autumn.”