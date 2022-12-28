Student voice amplified as Minister Norma Foley pays a visit to Gorey secondary schools

Senator Malcolm Byrne, Cllr Joe Sullivan, Cathaoirleach, Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Donal Kenny, Joanne O'Grady (Chairman, Bord of Management), Minister for Education Norma Foly TD, Conor Berry (School principal), John Murphy, Minister of State for Justice James Browne TD pictured in Gorey Educate Together Secondary School on Wednesday watched closely by Tia Byrne, Cathaoirleach, Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Donal Kenny and Minister of State for the Department of Justice James Browne TD. Pic: Jim Campbell

Minister for Education Norma Foly TD performing an experiment in the Science Lab in Gorey Educate Together Secondary School on Wednesday watched closely by Tia Byrne, Cathaoirleach, Gorey-Kilmuckridge Municipal District Cllr Donal Kenny and Minister of State for the Department of Justice James Browne TD. Pic: Jim Campbell

Students across Gorey called for student voice to be considered in educational developments when Minister for Education Norma Foley paid a visit on Wednesday morning.

The Minister was in town to meet staff and students at the newly-established Gorey Educate Together Secondary School – a school that was sanctioned by Minister Foley – as well as Creagh College and Gorey Community School. At Gorey Educate Together, students Belle Staunton and Oscar Kenny took the lead, bringing Minister Foley on a tour of the school’s temporary facilities including the technology room, home-economics room, lab and more.

After the whistle-stop tour, which included the Minister’s participation in a forensics experiment in the lab, members of the student council sat down with the Minister to raise their questions and concerns. Top of the agenda was whether they would have the capacity to feed into the design of the future permanent school building. While Minister Foley said that there was a particular design that the school must adhere to, she said she hoped that they could feed in with their thoughts and ideas.

Sustainability was another key issue for the student council, who expressed their desire to see solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems in the new school building. The incorporation of outdoor classrooms into the design was another thing on their wish list.

“In terms of solar panels, we just completed an arrangement in the Budget in terms of making money available for solar panels for all of our schools,” responded Minister Foley, who also explained that schools could use discretionary spending for outdoor classrooms, as several schools around the country have done already.

A lack of school bus places for students is an issue that hit Wexford hard at the beginning of the school year, and the school students were all too aware of this. Referencing the fact that the school “lost two students due to the fact that there aren’t enough bus services”, the student council sought clarity from the Minister on what was being done to rectify the issue.

“Presently, the school transport system is provided for schools where students are attending their nearest or next nearest school,” she said. “There is currently a review of all aspects of the school transport system, that would be accessibility and types of transport. We aim to make it as widely accessible to people as we can.”

Speaking during her visit to Gorey Educate Together, Minister Foley said it was a “great privilege” to visit the three second-level schools in Gorey.

"I think it was a fantastic opportunity for me to see the school up and running and working so seamlessly. I was charmed that my two guides today, Belle and Oscar, were students. I very much believe in the student-centred approach myself,” she said.

“It is certainly a challenging time in education. We have just come out of Covid, we have a war we didn’t want to see and we have a lot of students coming into the schools but the school communities on the ground are doing terrific work. This is an opportunity for me to salute school communities.”

Addressing the question of whether students will have an input into some of these educational challenges that affect them such as Leaving Cert reform, Minister Foley said that she believes in putting students at the centre.

“In everything I have done since becoming the Minister for Education, I very much put students at the centre. The students now sit with the partners in education – the parents, the teachers, the management bodies. They are equal voices around the table with them and equally so, students now sit on the national Council for Curriculum Assessment. I think students have enormous ability to show leadership and we need to give them that opportunity.”

Principal of Gorey Educate Together School, Conor Berry, who emphasised the importance of ensuring that the Minister’s visit was student-led, said it was a very significant day for the school.

“It is really significant and we are absolutely delighted to welcome her here, especially because she is the one who sanctioned the school. We are delighted to show her around and show her all the fruits of our labour in the last year and a half since we were established,” he said.

At Gorey Community School, students also had the opportunity to have their voices heard, said Principal Michael Finn.

"The student council gave her a presentation on Gorey Community School and the work we do here. She honed in on a few different points. The student council spoke about their anti-bullying campaign and she talked a bit about work the Department is doing around anti-bullying. She also honed in on the fact we teach Japanese and was surprised to learn we had two classes of Japanese in both fifth and sixth year,” he explained. “One of our first year students felt strongly about the fact that, while education in Ireland is supposed to be free, the costs associated with school books and uniforms mean that it is not entirely without cost. The Minister told this student that the Department will be rolling out free books to all primary schools, and are also looking at ways to make sure parents do not have added costs.”

The visit also gave Mr Finn the opportunity to raise one pressing matter with the Minister.

"It was a nice social visit so I kept to one point. We have quite a significant accommodation project that has been sanctioned by the Department which will include five additional general classrooms; four special needs rooms; woodwork, art and home-ec rooms and toilets and a social area. It is in planning stages at the moment.

The Minister’s advisor was able to confirm that our Board of Management will be getting details from the department within the next week or two about progressing to the next stage of the planning. I was happy about that because one of my concerns would be that building costs have increased substantially so I imagine there will be a big difference in cost compared to what we initially thought it would be.”

Creagh College’s Politics and Society students had the opportunity to speak with the Minister following her quick tour around the school led by Christopher Stedmond and TJ Redmond said Principal, Paul Glynn.

“As staff, we have plenty of channels where we can make our thoughts known to the Minister and the department but this was a great opportunity for students to have access to the Minister,” he said. “The students had a series of questions. They talked about women in politics and the status of women in Irish society. They talked about issues around education. One of their questions was about the stereotyping of girls in maths, which linked in to a study that they are aware of. They also talked about the housing crisis and how it impacts students looking for accommodation at third level. As fifth and sixth year students, it is on their radar and going to be an issue for them going forward. The housing crisis is also one of the many factors contributing to the teacher shortage.”

“One of the things that makes me proudest about this school is when visitors visit for the first time. On the way in, they always comment on the building and on their way, they always mention how impressive the atmosphere and the students are. All of our students are great ambassadors.”