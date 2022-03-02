Student nurse Inna escapes to Enniscorthy from the horror of war in Ukraine

ON Tuesday, in a house in Westbury Woods, Enniscorthy, a teenage girl sat with tears welling up in her eyes as she recalled the events of the last five days that saw her go from being a student nurse with a bright future to someone fleeing a war not of her making.

Her name is Inna Svirchuk and she is the first Ukranian refugee to arrive in Enniscorthy since Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s decided to invade her country.

From a city called Zhytomyr, Inna (19) was away at university in Zaporizhzhia, last Thursday night when the city was bombed by the Russian military.

She was awoken in the middle of the night by her aunt and told to go immediately to the bomb shelter.

"It was around 4 or 5 a.m. and my aunt came and said we had to run immediately to the bomb shelter,” said Inna, through a family friend, Olga Bodaruk.

"She said we had to hide because the bombing had started.”

As she was running to the shelter she could hear explosions coming from around the city as the Russian weapons hit: "The explosions seemed to be all around the city.”

With the initial bombardment taking place on Thursday, the following day Inna, along with other family members began the escape from Ukraine by car across the Polish border.

Inna comes from a large family and with her cousins they got into three cars and moved away from the city towards the west of Ukraine.

Since then they remained in the cars until she finally got to the airport and boarded a plane for Ireland.

At times Inna became very emotional as she recalled the horror of what she witnessed and the fact she still has family back home in Ukraine has compounded the trauma of what she experienced.

She has a brother aged 16 who cannot leave the country because it’s a military situation and she also has a younger sister, aged 11, who is also still in Ukraine.

"My younger brother cannot leave the homeland because he has to remain there because of his age and because it’s a military situation, only women and children can go,” said Inna.

The younger children remained behind because their parents didn’t know what the future would hold and there was uncertainty as to their safety while trying to reach Poland.

"With the parents they might not have been able to cross the border as well," said Olga, highlighting the precarious situation being met by parents with children in Ukraine at the moment.

When the Enniscorthy Guardian met Inna it was within hours of her arriving in Ireland and was at the end of five days on the run including spending three days at the Polish border.

However, while the scourge of war has beset her country Inna also experienced the best side of humanity during her escape. When she crossed the border in Poland she was immediately met by people who wanted to help and assist her including a Polish man named Martin who not only helped her there but drove her to the airport and made sure she got on the plane to Ireland safely. For both Olga and Inna the assistance of the Polish people was overwhelming: “We would like to thank the Polish community and people for their help.”

The provided Inna with shelter and food and made her and other people crossing the border immediately welcome.

"Martin was a complete stranger but he was just willing and wanting to help,” said Inna. She told of a one incident where a Polish family emptied the stop storey of their house so that a Ukranian family with a mentally disabled child would have a place to care for him.

"We are overwhelmed with the help and the emotions and I have to say personally I would like to thank every Irish person because they have been so supportive,” said Olga.

"We are very thankful to the Irish community here,” she added. Inna’s uncle, Andrii Golub and his wife, Olenea, who have also been living in Enniscorthy for many years, met her at the airport in Dublin and following a very emotional reunion they made their way to Wexford. At the moment the area where Inna is from has quietened down a little, however, in another city there are people she knows who are not allowed to go because if they try to leave they will be shot. For now she is safe but she fears for her family.