Strong wind blows roof off public toilet at Vinegar Hill

Cllr Jackser Owens with the workmen putting in the new temporary toilet facility on Vinegar Hill. However, the wind blew the top off it.

AT a meeting of Enniscorthy Municipal District in County Wexford, the members were informed that the roof had blown off a toilet facility on the iconic Vinegar Hill.

Cllr Jackser Owens raised the issue with officials and said the top of the toilet blew off.

"It blew off, well it’s gone somewhere, it's gone somewhere anyway," he said.

"I don’t know what to say now, I’m stuck for words, but just that if we can get it put back or fixed back,” he added.

"I don’t know what happened to it in the first place all I know is that it blew off.”

District Manager, Ger Mackey, confirmed that the roof was gone off the building and said it had to be removed.

"It’s off anyway, it was hanging off and we had to remove it,” he said.

"We had to remove it for safety reasons,” he added.

"We will be putting it back but we can’t put it back in a temporary way, it has to go back properly.”

Mr Mackey said it was unfortunate that it happened.

"So you can’t go to the toilet in the rain or anything because you’ll be drowned?” asked Cllr Owens.

"You’ll have to plan your journey Cllr Owens,” replied Mr Mackey.