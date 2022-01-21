Strong desire to ‘get ball rolling’ on Gorey’s Market House this year

AN INVITE is to be extended to Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright to attend the February meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District to discuss Gorey’s Market House.

Cllr Donal Kenny said that a number of meetings had taken place recently between the Redmond brothers, himself and Cllr Anthony Donohoe.

He said a good working relationship had been developed between all parties, and he felt the same could be said for Mr Enright after the councillors showed their support for him at a special council meeting that took place after Standards in Public Office (SIPO) ruled against his conduct.

“We need to get moving swiftly on the market house as it would be a real game changer for north Wexford and as the saying goes, a rising tide lifts all boats,” said Cllr Kenny.

Cllr Anthony Donohoe agreed, and said that the market house had been spoken about since he began sitting on the council seven-and-a-half years ago.

“We’ve been close so many times to getting the proposal off the ground but we need something concrete to get this fantastic building on Gorey Main Street into use”.

On Tom Enright, Cllr Donohoe asked that it be put on record that the special council meeting attended by members of the municipal district which was referred to as “something likened to the wild west” and farcical by a report on TheJournal.ie, that this was not what he experienced at the meeting.

Cllr Pip Breen and Cllr Mary Farrell agreed.

Cllr Joe Sullivan said the council needed to start 2022 in the right way, and that projects like the market house were beginning to “wear him out”.

He asked that director of services Liz Hore take the message back to county hall that the councillors spoke as one body when it came to the market house project and want to see the development brought to fruition.

Cllr Fionntán O Suilleabháin said that the historical element of the market house should be brought back to life in the short term.

“We need to get the ball rolling on opening up the historical chamber room before the overall plan. For the centenary year, this would be a great place to store priceless objects held locally”.