Striking Wexford firefighters reveal which stations will be left without cover for the coming week

Firefighters Goran Kurkutovic and Jack O'Leary on the picket line in the rain at Wexford Fire Station last week.

Wexford is set for another week of worrying disruption as firefighters striking for improved pay and conditions have announced a continuation of the rolling closures which took place at stations countywide last week.

In an escalation of industrial action last week, Wexford firefighters announced that there would be rotating station closures across the county, and this action looks set to continue. Main towns will once again be left depending on neighbouring fire stations to respond to emergency calls.

Andrew Walsh, station sub-officer in New Ross Fire Station, said that members are “not even answering life-threatening calls from stations that are closed” and branded the situation “extremely dangerous”, but made the point that they have to make their voices heard.

Today (Wednesday) sees Bunclody and New Ross Fire Stations closed; tomorrow Gorey and Wexford will close and the action will proceed for the coming week with Enniscorthy and Bunclody on Friday; Wexford and New Ross on Saturday; Gorey and Enniscorthy on Sunday; Bunclody and New Ross on Monday; Wexford and Gorey on Tuesday; Enniscorthy and New Ross next Wednesday (August 9) and Gorey and Wexford next Thursday (August 10).

It seems the deadlock is unlikely to be broken any time soon, and through their union SIPTU, firefighters are actively considering that other forms that their strike action can take.

The situation is a frustrating one for the likes of Andrew Walsh and goes against all of his years of training as a firefighter.

"Lives and property are in jeopardy,” he said. “But all this could be stopped by picking up the phone. We could come off the picket line within 20 minutes.”