THINGS are quite a bit calmer across Co Wexford this morning (Wednesday) as Storm Barra passes and the county is downgraded to a yellow wind warning. Despite this, schools across the county, and many childcare facilities, remain closed today on the advice of the Department of Education. So too do third level institutions such as Waterford IT and IT Carlow.
A statement from the Department yesterday evening said that individual schools could re-open once the county has emerged from an orange weather warning and once an assessment has been carried out. However, it is unlikely that schools will re-open today on such short notice, while individual childcare facilities may take their own approach.
Despite the Trojan efforts of ESB crews across the county to restore power to thousands of homes overnight, thousands more still remain without electricity across Co Wexford, while Wexford County Council crews were busy right through yesterday assessing damage and clearing roads of fallen trees and other obstacles.
Here’s some of the main incidents of note this morning:
- Schools and quite a number of childcare facilities across Co Wexford remain closed today (Wednesday).
- Over 400 homes are still currently without power in Enniscorthy town as a result of faults at Bellefield and Monfin. The current estimated time for restoration is between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight. A further 49 customers in the Clonhaston area could be without power until 6 p.m. while 14 people without power at Ballynapierce could have to wait until 10 p.m.
- 51 customers in the Bree area are without power with an estimated restoration time of 6 p.m. while a 5 p.m. restoration is estimated for 67 homes in the greater Clonroche area. There are also 39 customers without power in the Kilann/Ballindaggin area with an estimated return of 6 p.m.
- In Wexford town, major faults which saw thousands without power yesterday have largely been repaired. However, 45 homes in the Carricklawn area are still without, with an estimated return of 6 p.m. A further 27 people without power at Newlands have an estimated return time of 5 p.m.
- A fault at Killinick has resulted in some 319 people being without power near Cleariestown. The estimated restoration time is 6 p.m. The same fault has resulted in 43 homes without power near Lady’s Island with a similar restoration time and 20 near Tacumshane with an estimated restoration of 10 p.m. tonight.
- 141 customers are without power at Caroreigh with a further 48 near Ardenagh, Taghmon. Estimated return for both is currently 6 p.m.
- A fault at Bealistown has left 102 customers without power near Ballynapierce/Ballycullane and 166 without power near Ramsgrange with an estimated return of 6 p.m.
- 87 homes are without power near Campile with an estimated return of 6 p.m.
- A fault at Crane in the North of the county has left over 100 homes without power in the Monageer/Monamolin areas. Again, the estimated restoration time currently is 6 p.m.
- A fault at Ferns has resulted in nearly 40 homes without power in Ferns and near Camolin. The estimated restoration time there is 10 p.m.