THINGS are quite a bit calmer across Co Wexford this morning (Wednesday) as Storm Barra passes and the county is downgraded to a yellow wind warning. Despite this, schools across the county, and many childcare facilities, remain closed today on the advice of the Department of Education. So too do third level institutions such as Waterford IT and IT Carlow.

A statement from the Department yesterday evening said that individual schools could re-open once the county has emerged from an orange weather warning and once an assessment has been carried out. However, it is unlikely that schools will re-open today on such short notice, while individual childcare facilities may take their own approach.

Despite the Trojan efforts of ESB crews across the county to restore power to thousands of homes overnight, thousands more still remain without electricity across Co Wexford, while Wexford County Council crews were busy right through yesterday assessing damage and clearing roads of fallen trees and other obstacles.

Here’s some of the main incidents of note this morning: