Stena Europe to be replaced on Rosslare to Fishguard route in the wake of recent fire on board

The Stena Nordica which will take over on the Rosslare - Fishguard route from July.

The Stena Europe which is set to be replaced on the Rosslare - Fishguard route from July.

JUST over a week after a “serious fire” caused evacuation plans to be put in place and life-jackets to be issued to terrified passengers, Stena Line have announced that the Stena Europe’s days on the Irish Sea are numbered as the ship is to be replaced after 21 years on the Rosslare to Fishguard route.

The Swedish ferry company has confirmed that it plans to “secure the future stability” of its Rosslare to Fishguard service by redeploying the Stena Nordica to the route.

A spokesperson for Stena Line said that the switch was already under consideration before the fire on board the Stena Europe, as it is “an older vessel and was becoming increasingly unreliable”.

Read More

The Stena Nordica has been operating in the Baltic Sea and has provided relief cover in the Irish Sea on several occasions in recent years. It is set to replace the older Stena Europe in July.

In a statement released today (Wednesday), the company said it will “now commence a formal consultation with the unions representing the crew of Stena Europe, which has operated on the route since 2002. A commitment has been given to ensure they will all be offered roles on the Stena Nordica or other Stena Line vessels on the Irish Sea.”

Speaking of the latest change, Paul Grant, Stena Line’s Trade Director for the Irish Sea said:

“Over the last decade, Stena Line has invested heavily in its Irish Sea routes with a combination of new tonnage and a range of port facility upgrades. I’m pleased to announce that we have now managed to secure an upgraded vessel from within our fleet, which is fully equipped for the purpose of operating full-time on our popular Fishguard-Rosslare service.

“Stena Europe has operated on the route for many years, and we are delighted we have been able to secure the Stena Nordica on a permanent basis. Stena Nordica is currently being upgraded with increased passenger capacity and a range of new and improved facilities, which will offer an enhanced customer experience.”

Mr Grant concluded: “We are mindful that Stena Europe has been operating Fishguard – Rosslare for many years, so we will be doing our level best to ensure as smooth a transition as possible as we embark upon an exciting new chapter for the route.”

The Stena Europe is currently in dry dock, undergoing major repairs from the fire which ripped through the engine room ten days ago. All passengers that were booked to travel on the Stena Europe between Rosslare and Fishguard have either been accommodated on other Stena Line routes, or on Irish Ferries sailing between Rosslare and Pembroke.

It is expected that the Europe will return to Rosslare towards the beginning of March to see out the final months of its 21 year stint at the Wexford port.