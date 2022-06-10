State demands return of €208 disability allowance from grieving mum following disabled son's death

A grieving mother has blasted the Department of Social Protection after receiving a letter demanding the repayment of €208 in disability allowance, which was collected the day after her severely disabled son passed away.

Having cared for her beloved Brendan Bjorn for 17 years and battled valiantly to keep him alive and comfortable, Tracy McGinnis from Oulart was devastated when her son finally passed on May 17.

On May 18, his disability payment was collected at the local post office, with Tracy believing that she was entitled to six week’s grace after Brendan Bjorn’s passing. However, on Friday she received a letter from the Department of Social Protection and Family Affairs asking that she repay a week’s allowance which they say had been wrongly paid, as her son had passed away.

While the letter began by saying “I offer sincere sympathy to you and your family on your recent bereavement”, it continued stating: “It has come to our attention that Mr McGinnis (Brendan Bjorn) died on 17/5/22. Payments continued to be collected at the post office up to and including the 18/5/22. This has resulted in an overpayment of €208.00 from 18/5/22 to 24/5/22.

"This money now needs to be refunded to the department. As you were the agent on Mr McGinnis’s claim, I am writing to you for clarification in this matter.”

The letter then continues offering advice on how and where money should be repaid and by when, as well as offering the opportunity to repay the €208 in instalments “if you are unable to refund in full at this time”.

Understandably, the letter caused Tracy considerable distress.

"Yes, I collected the mere €208 the week my first born son died, thinking payments went on for 6 weeks,” she said. “This demand letter disgusts me.”

Tracy followed the letter up with a phone call to the Department, but to no avail.

"I just got a phone call from the 'Assistant Principal of the Disability Allowance section’ in Longford,” she said. “She apologised for the tone of the letter, but stated that it stands as policy, so yes; the €208 is still owed to them.

"It’s maddening to think that politicians can get away not only with earning so much not just in salary, but travel expenses etc. I bet not one of them could have, or would have, done the 24/7 nursing level work I did with my son for so many years, for no pay, no pension etc.

“Carers save the state billions annually, yet get nothing in return. As I now see it, three weeks on from my son’s death, we are thrown to the wolves as soon as our caring role is over, meaning the person that we so loved and were devoted to for so many years has died. Just like that, all financial supports are stopped bar the half rate carers allowance at €112 per week for 12 weeks following his death, then nothing. The powers that be make it clear to me that if it wasn’t for my other son - and I thank God for him – I'd have nothing to live for.”

Having battled so hard for services and spoken out on the plight of carers across the country in the past, this latest blow will have provided one final humiliation for Tracy and her other son Declan, both of whom are still reeling and trying to adjust to life without their firstborn son and brother.