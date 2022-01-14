Standing ovation for Wexford County Council CEO as councillors give their full support after SIPO storm

THE chief executive of Wexford County Council has apologised for any embarrassment he may have caused the local authority – in the wake of Standards in Public Office (SIPO) findings against him – at a special council meeting on Friday.

SIPO found Mr Enright put unwarranted pressure on the owner of South East Radio and acted recklessly in doing so.

The SIPO investigation considered allegations that Mr Enright breached the Local Government Act 2001 and the Code of Conduct for Employees.

The Commission had heard allegations against Mr Enright that he used his position to threaten to pull sponsorship and advertising funding from South East Radio over what he deemed to be biased coverage on a current affairs programme in 2019.

A hearing in November heard of a chain of emails in which Mr Enright threatened to pull sponsorship and advertising from South East Radio as a legal case through SIPO by a contributor to the station was outstanding against him.

A complaint was received by SIPO on October 9, 2019, from Karl Fitzpatrick, host of the Business Matters show on the station, alleging a threat by Mr Enright to withdraw advertising in retaliation for negative coverage of the council on his show.

At ‘The Street’ public area in County Hall on Friday afternoon, Mr Enright said that all he ever looked for was fairness from the radio station, saying he simply “stood firmly” against what he “and others believe” was deliberate bias by South East Radio against the council.

"I would not be doing my job if I did not,” he said.

"I can categorically state that I believe that I acted in good faith and in the interest of Wexford County Council. I re-state that I regret the tone of my e-mails. However, I do not regret standing up for the Council against unfairness by South East Radio. I believe I was just doing my job.”

Mr Enright said he has been advised that there are strong grounds to legally challenge SIPO’s findings, before adding: “I can confirm to the council that I have no intention of doing so. While I do not agree with much of SIPO’s findings, I do accept them and the role of SIPO.

"I apologise for any embarrassment that I may have caused to the council. I can assure the elected members that the SIPO findings will not deflect me from the important work of this council that needs to be done.”

Thirty councillors voted to note the SIPO report’s findings, but not to impose any sanction. Cllr Pat Barden was the sole candidate to abstain from voting, while councillors Fionntáin Ó Suilleabháin, Jackser Owens and Anthony Connick were not present to cast a vote.

Cllr Ger Carthy said Mr Enright had put on the Wexford jersey when he arrived to lead the local authority eight years ago, and had driven the county forward.

Cllr Tom Forde said SIPO is a very important process to hold officials to standards. He said: “We have to do our business without (exerting) undue influence. The CEO has probably some lessons to learn.”

Cllr Forde said Mr Enright has always acted very professionally with him, adding that there was a ‘small slip in standards’, as he was driven to protect the reputation of Wexford County Council.

Several councillors said Mr Enright has been the most proactive and dynamic CEO the county has had in decades, while Cllr Leonard Kelly said: “I am very, very happy to vouch for Tom’s integrity.”

Cllr Jim Codd said he was conscious that the media must never be directed and must remain free to serve the people at all times ‘even when’ council officials get upset or annoyed.

"I think we must accept SIPO’s findings, but to err is human and I believe the work that Tom has done and continues to do for Wexford far outweighs anything here.”

Cllr Pat Barden sought to have the meeting postponed, saying more time was needed to read the the report – which runs to almost 400 pages.

"I don’t believe seven days is enough time to consider and digest a report of this magnitude,” calling for the matter to be postponed for up to three months.

The meeting was adjourned for 20 minutes while legal counsel directed councillors as to their options – and upon resuming, Fine Gael Cllr Oliver Walsh proposed that councillors note the findings of the report and impose no further sanction.

"I think it has been a very tough time on Tom and his family. We should be aware that Tom is human and has a family.”

Fianna Fáil Cllr Pip Breen seconded the proposal.

Following the roll call, Director of Services for Roads Eamonn Hore said all directors of Wexford County Council were united in their support of Mr Enright, expressing his disappointment that serious allegations of corruption and deception were included in the charges against Mr Enright – allegations, Mr Hore said, were completely unfounded and not proven in the SIPO investigation.

The CEO spoke of his profound appreciation of the support he has received, not only in Co Wexford, but also in the counties where he previously worked.

“The past two and a half years have been a difficult time for me and my family. I am pleased I can now draw a line under this matters and concentrate fully on the work of the council with the fantastic team we have here.”

Receiving a standing ovation from most of the councillors and TDs present – save Pat Barden and Verona Murphy – Mr Enright was hailed by council chairperson Barbara Anne Murphy for continuing to work despite the pressure he was under over recent months.