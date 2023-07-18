Standing ovation for the Music Generation Wexford cast of Seedlings at the National Opera House

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

The cast of Seedlings on stage in the National Opera House.

A large audience gathered in the National Opera House on Friday night last to witness the premiere of Seedlings – a Youth Opera, developed and performed by young people.

Many of those who turned up didn’t know what to expect as it is rare that opera is performed by young people and even rarer that the young performers would be involved in the process of developing the creative work.

What unfolded was an amazing and moving performance of the new opera Seedlings, performed by 25 young people from across Wexford, singing complex opera music with ease and conviction. It was a triumph for all involved.

The opera told the story of Wexford in 2078 and the potential devastating consequences of climate change. It followed the prophetic story of children placed underground by their parents as babies, to protect them from the impact of global warming, minded and nurtured by an Artificial Intelligence character, Nonetta, sung by Hannah Devereux.

The young people involved in the opera had been working together on the production for over a year, in a collaboration between Music Generation Wexford and Wexford Festival Opera. Seedlings was devised through workshops and conversations with the young people attending Music Generation Wexford’s opera workshops.

Vocal coach Elizabeth Drwal wrote and directed the opera and led the vocal sessions over many months to achieve the very high standard that was achieved.

Andrew Synnott, composer of Seedlings, and conductor of the music, also worked with the young performers to bring the production to the stage. The music was dynamic, beautifully expressive and haunting, and was played by professional chamber musicians, including players from the Wexford Festival Opera Orchestra.

Katherine Atkinson, Music Development Officer with Music Generation Wexford congratulated everyone on their amazing performances and thanked the Music Generation’s partners for their unwavering support and commitment, including Wexford Festival Opera, Waterford and Wexford Education and Training Board (WWETB), The National Opera House and Wexford County Council.

There were many beautiful moments in the performance, from chorus numbers such as “Working together for a better future” to “It’s not too late”.

Through beautiful singing and haunting melodies, important messages about climate change were delivered from a younger generation.

The audience was left with the resounding message that ‘It’s not too late’ and the young people were deservedly rewarded for their impactful performance with a standing ovation.