‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ night raises €25,000 towards Red Cross humanitarian efforts

From left: Rory’s Stories with Neil Delamere, Des Bishop, Brian Byrne and Emma Doran (missing Deirdre O’Kane) at the Stand Up for Ukraine Comedy Fest in The Irish National Opera House On Sunday night.

WHEN everybody pulls together, there’s no end to what can be achieved. That was certainly the feeling at the National Opera House on Sunday night as over 800 people gathered to ‘Stand Up for Ukraine’ with some of Ireland’s finest comedians.

Hastily put together on around 10 days notice, Brian Byrne of Lantern Events was moved to do something upon seeing some of the devastating images emerging from war-torn Ukraine. A few phone calls later, he had a venue and a line up of comedy stars and it was decided that the Irish Red Cross were to be the beneficiaries to help with the humanitarian effort on the ground in places like Kyiv, Mariupol and Kharkiv.

In stark contrast to the seriousness of the cause, laughter rang out around the Opera House as a stellar line up of Deirdre O’Kane, Des Bishop, Neil Delamere, Emma Doran and Rory’s Stories did their thing. Backstage, Brian and his team were delighted at how the people of Wexford had gotten behind the initiative and were celebrating reaching their target of €25,000 raised.

"We got such amazing support on this,” Brian said. “It’s wonderful to see. We had 830 people turn out on a week’s notice to support this event. The money raised now will go directly towards the humanitarian effort on the ground, predominantly providing hygiene items and medical supplies to those in desperate need. I think the situation in Ukraine has really struck a chord in Ireland. This is something which is happening in Europe. It's very close to home and what’s going on there is utterly barbaric. We’re just really happy to be able to make some contribution to the humanitarian efforts that are going on out there.”

Extremely grateful to his team and the comedians involved, Brian also had special mention for a host of sponsors and supporters who came on board with the fundraiser such as Wexford County Council, Greenacres, Wexford Bus, The Talbot Hotel, 10 West Bistro, Practical Printers, The Wexford People, South East Radio, Crosbie Signs, The National Opera House and more besides.

Some of the poignancy of why the crowd of more than 800 had gathered at the Opera House on Sunday night came at the end of the night, when Donagh Wilde and the Rowe Street Choir performed a stirring rendition of the Ukrainian national anthem, accompanied by trumpet and accordion and with the lyrics displayed in English and Ukrainian for everyone to see.

"It made the hair stand on the back of your neck,” Brian said. “When you read the words to the Ukrainian anthem as well, you realise that these people won’t be defeated.”