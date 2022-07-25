St Patrick’s Special School retirees gave 100 years combined service to the school

Five staff members who retired from the staff of St. Patrick's Special School, Enniscorthy on Wednesday last. l-r: Mag Reddy, SNA (20 years service), Kate Banville, SNA (17 years service), Frank Wal,l chef (22 years service), Catherina Redmond, teacher (27 years service) and Lucy O'Keeffe, SNA (22. years service).

FIVE teachers were honoured in St Patrick’s School in Enniscorthy recently to mark their respective retirements.

The teachers, who between them gave over 100 years service to the school, were all very valued members of staff.

The high regard in which they were held was highlighted by the fact that some of their former colleagues who themselves had retired in recent years return to the school as a mark of respect to the retirees.

The five included Mag Reddy who retired in 2020 after spending over 20 years in St Patrick’s and also Frank Wall, who retired in 2021 after spending over 20 years as the school’s revered cook.

Because their retirements occurred during the height of lockdown the school wanted to be able to pay respect to them in an appropriate and fitting way and so invited them to join with Catherina Redmond, Kate Banville and Lucy O'Keeffe who all retired this year.

Catherina spent 28 years in the school and was at the heart of everything that took place there and performed the role of assistant principal while Kate was an SNA in the school for over 18 years.

Meanwhile, Lucy retired in June after two decades in St Patrick’s.

Principal, Lee Rogers, said the event organised to mark their retirements was very relaxed and informal. Staff members were able to avail of a rolling coffee morning event to chat with the five and wish them the best in their retirement.

A collection also took place and a token of appreciation presentations were made of Galway crystal vases and also bouquets of flowers.

"It was great for the staff to be able to say goodbye to the all properly and for the kids as well," said Lee.

On behalf of everyone involved with the school he also wished all give the best of luck in their retirement.