St Mullins woman escapes freak ‘one in a million’ fire after car blaze engulfs house

The crew from Graiguenamanagh Fire Station battled the blaze in St Mullins, Co Carlow.

A house was destroyed in St Mullins, Co Carlow, on Wednesday, after a car parked outside caught fire – the blaze spreading to the house – where a woman in her sixties was sleeping.

Five fire service units attended the scene at Ballinalour – just outside the village – having been alerted at 5.17 p.m.

Sgt PJ Griffin of Thomastown Garda Station said: "A loud cracking sound woke the woman. The fascia had caught fire from the car.”

He said the woman got out before the fire had spread throughout the bungalow.

"It was an accidental fire which started in the car,” he said.

Senior Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Carlow, Paul Derrick said three units were dispatched from Bagenalstown with another from Graiguenamanagh.

“On arrival the crews were presented with an advanced fire on a bungalow. The roof and property were well alight. The occupant had made the call,” he said.

Eight fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus attended to the fire using four hoses, getting it under control within 45 minutes.

"The original caller said the fire originated within the vehicle which was next to the property and the fire spread into the property. At this stage we are treating it as a one in a million freak incident.”

One of the first questions fire officers asked was whether or not the car was electric or hybrid, he said, adding that it wasn’t.

"Modern cars don’t catch fire in the heat. Look at all of the cars driving around California. It was just one of those things. Had the car been parked anywhere else it wouldn’t have set fire to the property.”

He said a full investigation is underway into the incident, adding that gardaí are investigating the cause of the blaze also.

One issue the firefighters had was accessing water due to the remote location of the estate where the bungalow is situated.

"We had to bring in specialist water carriers with 9,000 litres.”

The crews remained on site for six hours, ensuring the property was safe for the occupant to enter to retrieve some personal belongings.

"The house was 90pc destroyed. The crews left just before midnight as the blaze had been brought under control relatively quickly due to the location of the property and no adjoining properties were damaged.”

Mr Derrick said the Carlow crews – like their colleagues across the region - have been very busy over recent days battling fires and attending difficult call-outs, adding that he is very proud of their commitment.