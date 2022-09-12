St John’s hospital in Enniscorthy suffers ceiling collapse in overnight deluge

ST John’s Hospital in Enniscorthy suffered ceiling and roof damage as a result of excessive rainfall that occurred overnight from Sunday into Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Enniscorthy Fire Service said crews were tasked to the hospital after ceiling tiles collapsed into a hallway in the building.

Praising the management and staff, who he said were “absolutely fantastic”, the spokesperson said the problem stemmed from a gully on the roof of the hospital becoming clogged and with nowhere to escape the resulting build up of water caused part of the ceiling to give way.

“The call was received shortly before 12 [midnight] and a gully on the roof of the hospital got blocked and the weight of the water on the flat roof caused a partial collapse of the roof and ceiling,” he said.

While none of the service users were in danger at the time of the incident some of them had to be moved to another part of the hospital for their safety and the fire crews helped facilitate that.

“We helped with moving some of the service users,” said the spokesperson.

The damage was confined to the ceiling in a hallway and thankfully didn’t occur in any of the wards.

“The nurses were absolutely brilliant up there in how they responded,” said the fire service spokesperson.

“When we arrived there they had things pretty much under control,” he added.

There were initial concerns about electrical wiring in the building being affected and the fire crews inspected the building after freeing up the blocked gully.

“It could have been far worse and the staff were very professional,” said the spokesperson.

The Director of Nursing at the hospital, Beryl McKee, also commented on the incident and she praised the fire crews for their quick response to the situation and for how they assisted the staff in the hospital.

“We have a big flat roof and the drains are quite small,” said Beryl. She praised the fire service for ensuring there were no potential fire hazards in the upper space of the roof as a result of what happened and she added that electricians were in place working on repairing any damage caused.