St Brigid’s healing event in New Ross

New Ross man and shaman Danny Ahern is holding an Imbolg event in the Meditation Hall at Creacon Wellness Retreat on Sunday.

Taking place from 7 p.m. till 9:30 p.m., at a cost of €20, the event celebrates the beginning of spring.

“Imbolg is a significant date in the Celtic calendar and is also Brigid’s day,” said Danny.

“It is the beginning of spring and the half way point between the winter solstice and spring equinox.”

Native Irish/Celtic shamanic healing will be facilitated by Danny, including: opening sacred space, Shamanic cleansing, a Brigid’s Cross workshop, shedding old trauma and grief, embracing new growth, a fire ceremony and a journeying drumming circle.