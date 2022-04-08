Spring clean will keep Courtown woods pristine

With spring upon us the county’s walking trails will once more play host to thousands of visitors as both locals and tourists flock to these free amenities. And although the vast majority will comply with the ‘leave no trace’ directive there is still a sizeable amount of maintenance required on each trail. Ensuring the trail closest to its heart remains in pristine condition all year the Courtown Woodland Alliance (CWA) is hosting a spring clean on Saturday, April 23 at 10 a.m. in the main car park. This clean-up is part of the National Spring Clean 2022 and will be a family-friendly event which will offer an opportunity for exercise, fresh air and to connect with nature.

Formed in October of last year the CWA is a coalition of volunteers, local businesses and community stakeholders working for the protection and stewardship of “natural treasures” for the long term and for the benefit of the whole community. According to its website, the CWA is on a “mission to take back community control of our public land and prevent more of Courtown's precious wild spaces slipping away to non-sustainable development and private ownership”.

The CWA's work will centre on public-access land protection, habitat restoration and regeneration projects which help create more vibrant green spaces for underserved areas of our community. “Guided by sound ecological and biodiversity principles, we're focused on the small but significant initiatives which will improve the land and make Courtown's natural beauty something we can all be proud of again,” say the CWA. “Control of invasive species, establishing a native species nursery and a programme to replant native trees, plants and groundcover are key CWA goals for 2022-2025.”

For more information on the CWA contact info@courtownwoodland.com