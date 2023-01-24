Sporting Memories will offer a pathway to the past for those living with Alzheimer’s in Wexford

Wexford GAA is encouraging those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s to attend an event which will recall some of the great sporting moments in the county’s history. Taking place in Wexford Park on Monday, February 6 at 2.30 p.m. ‘Sporting Memories’ is a first-time event involving members of the local sporting communities and The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI).

This free event is open not to just those who have received a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer’s but also their family members, the main speakers on the day will be All-Ireland winning hurler Tony Doran, All-Star midfielder George O’Connor, and author of the Wexford GAA Bible, Dominic Williams.

"Sporting memories uses the power of sport to bring together people young and old, especially those living with dementia and their families,” said the ASI. “This informal event will allow our guests the opportunity to meet former stars and see match programmes to relive great games from the past.”