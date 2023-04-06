Speculation over Irish Ferries’ Rosslare future ends with annoucement of new vessel on Pembroke route

The MS Star which will be transformed into the Irish Ferries 'Oscar Wilde' to operate on the Rosslare to Pembroke route from June.

Despite major concerns among Irish Ferries staff around the future of the ferry operator’s Rosslare to Pembroke route, Rosslare Europort management have confirmed that the company is to operate a newly acquired cruise ferry on the crossing, one which will be “the fastest and largest on the Irish Sea”.

Speculation had been mounting over Irish Ferries’ future in Rosslare with the charter running out on the Blue Star 1 ship they had been using on the route to Wales and passengers unable to book crossings for the busy summer period. This drew concerns among staff members who in turn contacted their union for support. The company also ignored several requests for comment on the matter.

However, on Thursday evening, the management of Rosslare Europort confirmed that Irish Ferries will operate a new vessel on the Rosslare-Pembroke route from early June. The ship, originally called the Star, was built in 2007 in Finland for Tallink Grupp, and will be renamed as the Oscar Wilde.

The new vessel will have capacity for over 2,080 passengers, with 134 cabins and 2,380 lane metres for cars, coaches and freight vehicles. It will also be the fastest cruise ferry on the Irish Sea with a top speed of 27.5 knots and has the largest duty-free shopping space of any vessel operating in the Irish Sea at 17,000 square feet.

On-board facilities will include Freight Drivers facilities, Club Class lounge, a self-service restaurant, an à la carte restaurant, a bar, gaming facilities, pet facilities and family-friendly features such as a children's play area.

Director of Commercial Business Units for Iarnród Éireann – Port Authority for Rosslare Europort Glenn Carr said that “the decision by Irish Ferries to being the new Oscar Wilde ship to the Rosslare to Pembroke route is the latest boost for passengers – including tourists – travelling to and from our port. We are seeing a strong interest in more sustainable travel, and families seeking to avoid airport chaos and harmful emissions.”

“Irish Ferries operation of Oscar Wilde on Rosslare to Pembroke from June follows Brittany Ferries introducing the Salamanca on the Rosslare Europort to Bilbao route, and Stena Line’s doubling of Rosslare Europort to Cherbourg services from June to six each way weekly, with the introduction of the Stena Horizon on the route,” he said. “All three vessels from all three shipping lines are of an extremely high standard for passengers.

“These services will make Ireland more attractive to travel to for UK and European tourists, and enable Irish holidaymakers to truly start their holiday here at Rosslare Europort as our team help them on their way to these comfortable, modern vessels.”