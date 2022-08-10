South Street closure

SOUTH STREET in New Ross remains closed until Friday due to sewer connection works with a business on the main street.

The disruption to traffic prompted one local businessman to complain that he and many others trading on the street only found out a few days before the works began on Monday.

Signs were erected at the entrance of the street with its Charles Street junction ahead of the works commencing.

Irish Water spokesperson Richard O’Headhra said: “There is a road closure in place due to essential sewer connection works that are taking place, the road should be opened before Friday afternoon, all going well.

“The works were for a sewer connection for a shop on the main street. The contractor should have engaged with businesses prior to the works, maybe via a letter drop. There was no other way to carry out the works other than to close the street for that period of time unfortunately.”