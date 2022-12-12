South East economy ‘in rude health’ but 25% drop in birth rate since 2009 presents ‘significant social and economic challenges’

Wexford’s economy is currently worth €8.3bn to the county according to a report authored by researchers at the South East Technological University (SETU). This figure compares favourably with neighbours Kilkenny (€6.4bn) and Carlow (€3.9bn) but is slightly behind the GDP generated by Waterford this year (€9.8bn).

These numbers are part of the South East Economic Monitor published by Dr Cormac O’Keeffe, John Casey and Dr Ray Griffin of SETU’s Business School, a report which tracks key economic indicators, capturing data on the economy of the four counties of the South East (Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford); a region with an 8.9 per cent share of the national population.

It reveals that birth rates in the south-east have dropped by a massive 25 per cent since 2009. This exceeds the national decline of 23 per cent and is considerably behind Dublin’s decline of 21 per cent; had the south east experienced the same rate of decline as Dublin then an additional 6,000 babies would have been born in the period 2010 to 2021 inclusive.

Furthermore, since 2011 the average age of the population in the south east has risen from 36.5 years old to 39. John Casey, lecturer in the Department of Accounting & Economics highlighted the significant decline in the birth rate in the region, and he says that, coupled with increased life expectancy, this “presents a significant social and economic challenge. One could hypothesise that the changing nature of family formation and the difficulties in our housing market, moderated somewhat by inward migration present the largest long-term challenge to regional economies in Ireland.”

However, the overall economic health of the south east is, according to the report, in “rude health”: the south east economy grew by 21 per cent in 2022, evidenced by dramatic growth in the labour market with employment increasing from 200,800 jobs to 216,900, with almost half of the additional jobs being recorded in Q3 2022. This represents an 8 per cent increase against a national increase of 3.4 per cent.

Nonetheless, the authors state there are “still areas where the region is stubbornly far behind: job quality, multinational corporation MNC jobs and government capital spending stand out as areas in need of improvement. Despite the strong growth, the region still has considerable economic slack, and thus the capacity for further growth.”

Dr Ray Griffin, says that “since the pandemic, the south east is finally playing catch-up with the other regions, after treading water for almost 20 years. There is a significant slate of government investment scheduled to start in Q1 and 2 of 2022, a cause for real optimism that this year's performance will be sustained. In particular, projects stalled for a generation— at the airport, university, in acute healthcare and urban development are all slated to advance.

Dr Cormac O’Keeffe says that while the cost of living crisis, rising interest rates and international storm clouds gather, the region’s economy is walking into these challenges from “a stronger position”, adding that one area of “unfinished business” is job quality, evidenced by lower income tax returns and other indicators.

"There are still big questions hanging over the Government’s commitment to the region - particularly in IDA marketing of the region which is still not working as it does elsewhere, and higher education investment lags behind other university regions.”