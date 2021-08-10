Sounds of Summer coming to Gorey

Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District will run a four day festival at the Gorey Civic Square with headline act Paddy Casey from Thursday August 19 to Sunday August 22.

It kicks off with local bands, The Wild Turkeys and The Remedy Club on Thursday, followed by a comedy acts Martin Angolo, John Colleary and Kevin Gildea on Friday.

Singer Paddy Casey will headline on Saturday August 21, and on Sunday the marquee will host a series of sing-along films with something for everyone.

The Sounds of Summer event will be run in association with event management company, Lantern which recently held a similar event on the Quay front in Wexford.

Funding for the event came from the Local Live Performance scheme with the support of Wexford County Council arts officer Liz Burns.

District Manager Liz Stanley said it will be great to see events return to Gorey having been badly impacted by the pandemic.

Tickets will go on sale online this week and details will be on www.LoveGorey.ie.