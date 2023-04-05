Wexford

Somerset House in Enniscorthy offers spacious old world charm in an urban environment

Everything about Somerset House is impressive.
One of the bedrooms in Somerset House
The garden area at Somerset House.
The gardens offer piece and tranquility.
The upstairs landing of the house.
Somerset House offers old world charm
The AGA solid fuel cooker is immaculate.
The living room of the house.
The bathroom in Somerset House.
The bathroom in Somerset House.
A feature piece bay window in the house.
The view down the stairs from the landing
One of the feature piece doors in the house.
One of the Somerset House bedrooms
of the bedrooms in the house.
The dining room complete with exquisite dining table.
The impressive entrance hall in Somerset House.
A bedroom in Somerset House.

Everything about Somerset House is impressive.

One of the bedrooms in Somerset House

The garden area at Somerset House.

The gardens offer piece and tranquility.

The upstairs landing of the house.

Somerset House offers old world charm

The AGA solid fuel cooker is immaculate.

The living room of the house.

The bathroom in Somerset House.

A feature piece bay window in the house.

The view down the stairs from the landing

One of the feature piece doors in the house.

One of the Somerset House bedrooms

of the bedrooms in the house.

The dining room complete with exquisite dining table.

The impressive entrance hall in Somerset House.

A bedroom in Somerset House.

Brendan Keane

ONE of the finest period properties to come on the market in County Wexford for some time is being offered for sale by Enniscorthy based auctioneers, Property Team MA O’Leary.

Somerset House, located on Parnell Road in Enniscorthy, is an exceptional detached period property with an abundance of charm and character and comes to the market with a guide price of €550,000.

Built in 1898, by Robert Boyce, Somerset House has been in the same family for four generations and stepping inside it is akin to immersing oneself in living history.

Robert Boyce, a general merchant with premises at Castle Hill, was a prominent figure in the business life of Enniscorthy and following the death of Dr Charles Boyce, Robert’s son, his widow moved into the house with their three daughters.

The next generation to occupy the house was Beatrice, the youngest daughter of Charles and Edith Boyce, and her husband James Sheil. They lived in the property all their married life and the most recent owner was their youngest daughter who ran a Montessori School from the house for many years.

With its two-bay, two-storey parallel block, crested red terracotta ridge tiles and red brick Flemish bond on external walls, Somerset House retains many of its original features and i is situated in a prime location on Parnell Road.

It offers easy access to Enniscorthy’s main thoroughfare including schools, shops, leisure facilities, the historic 1798 Centre, Vinegar Hill, and the Athenaeum, while the M11 motorway and N25 are just minutes away with Dublin city centre just a 90 minute drive while Rosslare Europort is 30 minutes away.

Speaking about the property, auctioneer, Michael O’Leary highlighted that the rooms are bright and spacious.

The property boasts a kitchen, dining room and three reception rooms on the ground floor and six bedrooms together with a family bathroom on the first floor.

"Steeped in tradition, this superb residence will make a great family home in a much sought after area of Enniscorthy town,” said Mr O’Leary.

Some of the features of the property include its original church tiles and wooden floor along with a feature fireplace, original shutters, cornice and picture rail.

The lounge has a solid fuel stove, bay window with original shutters, and it also boats a cornice and picture rail. The parlour also has its original fireplace and there are fitted units in each alcove beside it.

The dining room has a solid marble fireplace with tiled hearth while there is also a fully fitted kitchen.

The approach to the house is stunning with a beautiful sweeping, tarmac drive leading to the front of the house.

There are landscaped lawns to front and rear with mature trees and shrubs offering total privacy. It also boasts a good size glass house extending to 3.6m x 5.7m, garage, storage shed and an open shed while there is a beautifully constructed patio in the rear garden.

Viewing of this incredible property is highly recommended.

