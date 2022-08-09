Some Wexford water treatment plants under pressure as temperatures soar

As pressure mounts on water treatment plants Irish has urged the public in Wexford to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the current spell of warm weather.

Irish Water has over 750 water treatment plants nationwide and the majority of these are continuing to meet the demand for water. Currently 13 of these nationwide have been impacted by shortage including some in Wexford.

At present the main areas of concern in Wexford are: South Regional Water Supply Zone – Ballyhack, Arthurstown, Duncannon, Fethard-on-Sea; Fardystown Water Supply Zone – Rosslare, Carne, St.Helen’s, Kilmore, Bridgetown, Piercestown, Murrintown; Wexford Town, Barntown and Taghmon; Sow Regional Water Supply Zone – Ballymurn, Castlebridge, Crosstown, Ardcavan, Curracloe, Blackwater and Askamore supply zone.

Irish Water said that it is taking steps in these areas including tinkering and/or night-time restrictions, to minimise the impact on customers.

Irish Water’s Ronan Walsh said: “We are appealing to the public in Wexford to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the temperature is set to soar again over the coming days.”

Irish Water continues to improve water supplies across Wexford and has recently replaced filter media to the value €200k at Vinegar Hill Water Treatment plant and plans are in place to do a larger upgrade there (€10m) to bring a safer and more reliable supply to homes and businesses in Enniscorthy.

Similarly, an upgrade (€5m) is planned for the Newtown Water Treatment Plant in Wexford town and in Gorey where the Creagh Water Treatment Plant has already received an investment of €200,00 with a bigger upgrade due in 2023.

The new Gorey Regional Water Supply scheme including the new treatment plant at Ballyminaun, with an investment of €17m is also due for completion this year. This will bring a more robust and safer water supply to the people of Wexford.