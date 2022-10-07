Some Wexford businesses now using diesel generators all day instead of electricity in order to cut costs

Some Wexford businesses have been forced into using diesel generators all day to power their premises because they can no longer afford electricity costs, according to a Sinn Féin councillor.

Cllr Tom Forde told a Wexford Borough District Council meeting that it has been brought to his attention that a number of local businesses are running generators 24/7 because it’s cheaper than getting electricity off the main grid.

While complimenting the local authority on its climate change work, he asked for the view of the Council’s environment section on the issue and said the local authority should write to the Minister asking for the intervention of an energy price cap.

"I’ve spoken to some business owners who have done everything they can to reduce usage but their bills have trebled. We should take a stand and be seen to be supporting local business.

"I don’t know how businesses are meant to operate. It’s going to put some businesses under pressure to pay their rates this year as well.”

Environment officer Hugh Maguire said increased energy costs on households and businesses is something everyone is concerned about and it’s a particularly big blow to small businesses operating on a fine margin.

He said unfortunately it is connected to the international situation but there is an expectation of Government assistance measures in the Budget, similar to the kind of Covid-style assistance that was provided, to help people with their energy bills and this will be welcomed by many.

"In relation to diesel generators, I know there had been an increase in the number of generators being sold but I would have thought it would be more as a back-up. I would have thought running a generator all day would be more costly than using electricity all day.”

He said he would bring the councillor’s concerns to the Council’s Climate Change Officer Clare Kelly.